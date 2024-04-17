Chiyaan 62 is officially titled Veera Dheera Sooran; here’s the teaser

Chiyaan Vikram is celebrating his 58th birthday today with the makers of his upcoming films dropping massive updates. The actor is collaborating with Chithha director SU Arun Kumar for his 62nd film, with the makers dropping a massive title teaser today.

The film is officially titled Veera Dheera Sooran with Chiyaan Vikram playing a menacing local avatar, who isn’t to be taken easy or meddled with. The 3-minute and 45-second long teaser pumped up the anticipation for the film, with GV Prakash Kumar bringing out the big guns with his exhilarating background score.

Check out the official title teaser of Veera Dheera Sooran

