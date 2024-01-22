Captain Miller: Writer-actor Vela Ramamoorthy accuses Dhanush starrer of plagiarism

Dhanush and director Arun Matheswaran finally joined hands together this year to release their much-awaited action flick Captain Miller which was released on January 12th and is currently running successfully in theaters.

However, it seems that the makers have found themselves in another predicament as in a recent interview with Puthiya Thalaimurai writer and actor Vela Ramamoorthy accused the makers of blatantly copying his novel Pattathu Yaanai (Hundred Elephants).

Dhanush’s Captain Miller copied?

The writer-actor has also specified that he is set to approach the director’s union to take action against the film’s team. The writer reiterated that the film’s team had not sought any permission from him before making the film.

The writer said, “Captain Miller is based on my novel, Pattathu Yaanai. I need justice for this work of plagiarism. There is no honesty in the film industry. So, I am going to the cinema director's union for justice in the hope that Bharathiraja will help me.”

The writer-actor who has a few writing credits to his name is also a notable face in Tamil cinema where he has acted in various films like Kidaari, Sethupathi, NGK, Namma Veetu Pillai, Annaatthe, and many more and has also appeared in several Tamil television series.

Clarifying his charges against the team for plagiarism the writer-actor also specified that he does not levy these allegations on the team in hopes of getting some sort of fame or money as he has experienced both but highlights the importance of intellectual property rights and bringing justice to his hard work.

More about Captain Miller

Captain Miller revolves around the character of the same name, a former British soldier, who embarks on a mission to safeguard his village from the British, who are after a hidden treasure protected by the villagers.

The film co-written and directed by Arun Matheswaran along with Madha Karky features an ensemble cast of actors like Dhanush, Priyanka Arul Mohan, Shiva Rajkumar, Sundeep Kishan, John Kokken, Edward Sonnenblick, many more in key roles.

GV Prakash Kumar handles the film’s music, cinematography, and editing fulfilled by Siddhartha Nuni and Nagooran Ramachandran, respectively.

