Lok Sabha Elections 2024: From Dhanush, Sivakarthikeyan to Vijay Sethupathi, watch your favorite stars as they vote

On April 19, renowned PR, Suresh PRO took to his social platform X and shared pictures of celebrities Dhanush, Sivakathikeyan, and Vijay Sethupathi from the polling booth station. In the picture, Dhanush is seen in his white attire as he poses while showing his inked finger and smiling for the picture-perfect moment.

In the second picture, actor Sivakarthikeyan was seen accompanied by his better half Aarthi Doss as they were seen standing inside the polling booth station. The Doctor actor was seen in a white shirt filled with straps while Aarthi was seen in a white salwar kurta along with a white Dupatta. In the other picture, Sivakarthikeyan posed for the camera while showing his inked finger. As per reports, Sivakarthikeyan was the second person to reach the polling station after Thala Ajith Kumar.

In the other picture, Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi was seen in his cool avatar as he posed for cameras while showing his inked finger. For the moment, Vijay Sethupathi opted for a blue denim shirt with brown pants and spectacles that made him look elegant.