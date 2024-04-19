Lok Sabha Elections 2024: From Dhanush, Sivakarthikeyan to Vijay Sethupathi, watch your favorite stars as they vote

On the glorious occasion of the Lok Sabha Elections of 2024, Dhanush, Sivakarthikeyan, and Vijay Sethupathi reach the polling station to cast their vote. Have a look!

By Ayush Srivastava
Published on Apr 19, 2024  |  11:09 AM IST |  985
Dhanush, Vijay Setupathi, Sivakarthikeyan cast their vote for Lok Sabha Elections 2024
Dhanush, Vijay Setupathi, Sivakarthikeyan cast their vote for Lok Sabha Elections 2024 (PC: Suresh PRO X)

On April 19, renowned PR, Suresh PRO took to his social platform X and shared pictures of celebrities Dhanush, Sivakathikeyan, and Vijay Sethupathi from the polling booth station. In the picture, Dhanush is seen in his white attire as he poses while showing his inked finger and smiling for the picture-perfect moment. 

In the second picture, actor Sivakarthikeyan was seen accompanied by his better half Aarthi Doss as they were seen standing inside the polling booth station. The Doctor actor was seen in a white shirt filled with straps while Aarthi was seen in a white salwar kurta along with a white Dupatta. In the other picture, Sivakarthikeyan posed for the camera while showing his inked finger. As per reports, Sivakarthikeyan was the second person to reach the polling station after Thala Ajith Kumar.

In the other picture, Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi was seen in his cool avatar as he posed for cameras while showing his inked finger. For the moment, Vijay Sethupathi opted for a blue denim shirt with brown pants and spectacles that made him look elegant.

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White

Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink

Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral

Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor

Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve…

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue

Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor

Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White

Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue
Shop Now
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Ayush Srivastava

Ayush Srivastava has worked as an entertainment content writer and video editor in different companies. Entertainment is his core

...

Credits: Suresh PRO X
Advertisement

Latest Articles