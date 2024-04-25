‘It's pack up’ for Rashmika Mandanna as she completes Mumbai shoot schedule of Kubera with Dhanush; PIC

Rashmika Mandanna has a long lineup of films in her pipeline for 2024. The actor is currently gearing up for her biggest release Pushpa: The Rule. Meanwhile, Rashmika has now given another update on her shoot schedule for Dhanush starrer Kubera.

In a recent update, Rashmika Mandanna shared a picture from the sets of Kubera in Mumbai to announce the film’s schedule wrap-up.

Rashmika Mandanna's update on Kubera

In the early hours of April 25, Rashmika Mandanna took to her Instagram story section and shared a picture from the sets of Kubera and wrote, “Anddddd it's pack-up! #Kubera.” Rashmika shared a blurry image showing the moon and a building.

As per, Rashmika's picture, the photo has been shared from a railway station where a team of Kubera was shooting. This gives the idea that the team has completed its Mumbai phase which was started earlier.

More about Kubera

According to earlier reports, the plot of Kubera will take place in the slum areas of Dharavi, Mumbai. Dhanush will supposedly play a homeless man named Kubera who later becomes a mafia lord. Besides Rashmika Mandanna and Dhanush, the film also features Akkineni Nagarjuna and Jim Sarbh in key roles. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Suniel Narang has bankrolled the movie, Sekhar Kammula is helming the project, and it is produced by Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP. Devi Sri Prasad is composing the film's music.

Rashmika Mandanna's upcoming films

Rashmika Mandanna is currently gearing up in full swing for her upcoming action project Pushpa: The Rule. The upcoming flick is one of the most highly looked-forward-to projects of 2024. In the film Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil star in lead roles. The supporting cast of the film includes Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Sunil, Dhananjaya, Jagadeesh Prathap, and several other actors, all of whom are expected to provide noteworthy performances.

Besides Pushpa: The Rule, the actress will appear in Rahul Ravindran's suspense film The Girlfriend, which stars Dheekshith Shetty as her romantic interest.

Rashmika is also working with Bollywood director Laxman Utekar on his next historical drama Chhava, which will star Vicky Kaushal.

ALSO READ: Dhanush and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Kubera shoot begins in Mumbai: Report