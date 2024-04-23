Dhanush REACTS to Rajinikanth’s Coolie first look

Master director Lokesh Kanagaraj has been cooking up something special with superstar Rajinikanth. Thalaivar's 171st film now has a title- Coolie. The title of the movie harks back to vintage Rajinikanth classics like Uzhaippali (1993), Mannan (1992), and Mullum Malarum (1989). Actor Dhanush, former son-in-law of Rajinikanth and a huge fan of the superstar, has never failed to express his fandom for Rajini. He tweeted the Coolie first look with the caption 'Mass,' showcasing his excitement.

Rajinikanth movies are celebrated like festivals in India. With millions of fans, Rajinikanth enjoys a massive following including celebrities. Whenever a Rajini movie releases or a promo is unveiled, fans like Dhanush express his excitement. Dhanush also never fails to wish Rajinikanth on his birthday every year. Fans have been waiting to see Rajinikanth after the blockbuster movie Jailer.Lokesh Kanagaraj's movie Coolie seems to have everything that could delight fans like Dhanush.

Coolie will be Lokesh Kanagaraj's next film after working with Thalapathy Vijay in Leo. Also this marks Lokesh's first collaboration with Rajinikanth. However, it's unclear if Coolie falls within Lokesh's Cinematic Universe (LCU), which includes his last two movies, Vikram and Leo.

Everything about Thalaivar’s Coolie

The music for Coolie will be composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Anirudh has played an important role in Lokesh's LCU movies with his exhilarating background scores and songs. The combination of Rajinikanth and Anirudh has also proven to be successful in blockbusters like Petta and Jailer. Additionally, Anirudh is composing for Vettaiyan, which will be Rajinikanth's 170th film.

Gireesh Gangadharan serves as the Director of Photography (DOP) for Coolie. Girish previously handled the DOP duties for Vikram, another film by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Additionally, Anbariv, who are familiar faces in Lokesh's films, are also part of the crew for Coolie.

Dhanush’s next projects

Dhanush is currently busy with his directorial movie Raayan, which will be his 50th film. The movie also stars Kalidas Jayaram, Sundeep Kishan, Selvaraghavan, Dushara Vijayan, and others. Raayan is set to be an epic action film from Dhanush, making it his second directorial venture after Power Paandi in 2017.

Additionally, Dhanush will be seen in Sekhar Kammula's next project titled Kubera. The film features Nagarjuna Akkineni, Rashmika Mandanna, Jim Sarbh, and others, and promises to be an action-packed thriller.

