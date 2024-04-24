Dhanush and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Kubera shoot begins in Mumbai: Report

Dhanush's upcoming film Kubera has garnered huge attention ever since the makers announced the film. The project, helmed by renowned director Sekhar Kammula, is touted to be a gangster drama also featuring Akkineni Nagarjuna in a crucial role.

Meanwhile, the latest reports suggest that the shooting of Kubera has finally commenced in Mumbai with its lead stars after creating enough hype among fans.

Dhanush's Kubera shooting starts in Mumbai: Report

As per reports, the suspense drama film started filming in Mumbai on April 23. It is also being reported that Rashmika Mandanna has joined the shooting schedule with Dhanush and the makers want to shoot their scenes first due to their other work commitments.

Speculation is rife that the shoot schedule has been planned for 10 days. It has also been reported that Nagarjuna may join the shooting schedule along with Rashmika Mandanna and Dhanush. However, the makers haven’t yet come up with any official confirmation yet regarding the shooting details.

More about Kubera

The project helmed by Sekhar Kammula has been bankrolled by Suniel Narang under the banner of Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP, and Devi Sri Prasad is composing the film's music. The film is said to be a Pan-Indian release.

Watch Dhanush's post

Dhanush's upcoming films

Apart from Kubera, Dhanush is presently preparing for his directorial debut, Raayan, which is said to be a high-octane action thriller and features a talented cast.

Dhanush will also appear in the biopic Ilaiyaraaja, directed by Arun Matheswaran. The film's music will be composed by the music maestro himself, and it is being produced by Connekkt Media, PK Prime Production, and Mercuri Movies.

Watch Dhanush's post for Raayan, and Ilaiyaraaja

Rashmika Mandanna’s upcoming films

Rashmika is now prepping for her upcoming action-thriller, Pushpa: The Rule. Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil have key roles in the sequel. Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Sunil, Dhananjaya, Jagadeesh Prathap, and several other actors will star in the film promising standout performances.

Apart from Pushpa: The Rule, the actress will also appear in Rahul Ravindran's suspense film The Girlfriend, which stars Dheekshith Shetty as her love interest.

