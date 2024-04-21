Veera Dheera Sooran: After Suraj Venjaramoodu, Malayalam actor Siddique roped in for Chiyaan Vikram’s next

Chiyaan Vikram’s upcoming film, Veera Dheera Sooran, which is helmed by SU Arun Kumar of Chithha fame has been the talk of the town, since it was first announced in October, last year. The film, which was announced as Chiyaan 62, features GV Prakash as the music composer as well.

Quite recently, on the occasion of the Mahaan actor’s 58th birthday, the makers of the film revealed the upcoming film’s title as Veera Dheera Sooran, along with releasing a short teaser, which as expected went viral. In the latest update, the makers of the film have taken to social media to announce that veteran Malayalam actor Siddique has been roped in for a crucial role in the film as well. They wrote on their X (formerly Twitter):

“Excited to announce we have with us another brilliant performer #siddique with us on board for #veeradheerasooran”

Check out the post below:

Star-studded cast and crew of Veera Dheera Sooran

Right from the time the film was announced in October, there have been several speculations regarding the film's cast. From February, this year, the makers of the film have often announced the film's cast via their social media by sharing posters. The posters all have the same pattern with the actor standing against the wall, with the shadow of jail bars falling on them.

As of now, the makers have revealed several prominent names like SJ Suryah, Malayalam actor Suraj Venjaramoodu in his Tamil debut, as well as actress Dushara Vijayan as well. Further, the film also boasts a talented crew including DOP Theni Easwar, as well as editor Prasanna GK apart from the director and music composer. The film is expected to go on floors later this year.

On the workfront

Chiyaan Vikram, who was last seen in Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan, will next be seen in Pa. Ranjith’s upcoming period action flick Thangalaan. The film boasts an ensemble cast including Parvathy Thiruvothu, Malavika Mohanan, Pasupathy and more in crucial roles.

The film has been bankrolled by Studio Green while GV Prakash Kumar composes the music for the film. A. Kishor Kumar and Selva RK take care of the camerawork and editing respectively.

As for Siddique, he was last seen in Dileep’s latest film Thankamani. The actor will next be seen alongside Mohanlal in his upcoming film with Jeethu Joseph, titled Ram. It is understood that the film also features Trisha Krishnan, Indrajith Sukumaran and more in crucial roles. However, further details regarding the film is kept under wraps.

