Devil OTT release: When and where to watch Nandamuri Kalyan Ram’s spy action film online

Nandamuri Kalyan Ram’s latest film, evil: The British Secret Agent, mononymously known as Devil, hit the silver screens on December 29th and has been a box office success. The film, helmed by Abhishek Nama brought a fresh new spin to the spy action genre.

The film, which features Samyuktha Menon, Elnaaz Norouzi, Mark Bennington, Edward Sonnenblick and many more in prominent roles is currently gearing up for its streaming release on Amazon Prime Video on January 14th. It is understood that the film can be streamed in more than 240 countries, in Telugu as well as Tamil languages.

What we know about Devil so far

Devil: The British Secret agent is set in 1945, and follows the eponymous character who is asked to go to the British province of Rasapadu to solve the murder of an influential Zamindar. While on the job, he is also tasked with finding a mole, who has been leaking information to the Indian National Army’s chief. What happens next forms the crux of the story, which is filled with deceit, betrayal, action, and many more.

At the time of release, the film garnered highly positive reviews from fans and critics alike, who said that such a complete spy entertainer has practically never been seen before in Indian cinema. Further, some of them also mentioned that missing the film in theaters would be a cause of regret later on.

Cast and crew of Devil

Devil, which features Nandamuri Kalyan Ram in the lead, has been helmed by Abhishek Nama, who also produced the film. Additionally, Devansh Nama and Mohit Rawlyani have co-produced the film as well. Harshvardhan Rameshwar composed the music for the film, while Soundar Rajan cranked the film’s camera.

Nandamuri Kalyan Ram on the workfront

Nandamuri Kalyan Ram is next set to appear in a film helmed by Pradeep Chikuluri, tentatively titled NKR21. It is understood that the film also features Saiee Manjrekar in a prominent role, and is said to be a milestone moment in the actor’s career.

