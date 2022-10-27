Bimbisara 2 EXCLUSIVE: Vassishta Mallidi aka MVN Reddy shares a BIG update on Kalyan Ram starrer

Vassishta Mallidi also added they are eyeing to kickstart the shoot by June-July, depending on Kalyan Ram's previous projects. "Nandamuri Kalyan Ram has to finish his other projects before we can schedule shooting for Bimbisara 2," said the director further adding there's immense pressure now since part one was a huge hit.

Nandamuri Kalyan Ram and debutant director Vassishta Mallidi's fantasy action drama Bimbisara turned out to be a successful venture at the box office. The film managed to break records in only three days of its release. The spectacular VFX graphics of the fantasy kingdom of Magadha had left fans with even higher expectations for part 2. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, director Vassishta, also known as Mallidi Venkata Narayan Reddy shared that he is currently working on Bimbisara 2 script. The pre-production works for the film has already begun.

"I have a lot of pressure because I have to meet audience expectations. For part 1, they didn't expect anything as they went to the theatres, saw a fantasy film and it clicked. Everything about the film was a surprise for them. Now they are prepared to know what we are giving in part 2. More expectations and more pressure for me too as I have to give them something new. It will have a connection to part one for sure," he said in an interaction with Pinkvilla.

For the unversed, Vassishta's real name is Venkata and is the son of producer Mallidi Satyanarayana Reddy.

Kalyan Ram's upcoming projects

Meanwhile, Nandamuri Kalyan Ram’s next is going to be a pan-Indian film titled, Devil. Set in Madras Presidency of British India in 1945, Devil is the story of a British secret agent who takes up the job of solving a dark mystery.

Besides this, he is also collaborating with the director K. V. Guhan with whom he worked previously for the movie 118 (2019). The upcoming film is tentatively titled NKR 20. Kalyan Ram has signed another interesting project with debutant director Rajendra which is produced by Mythri Movie Makers.

Also Read| Nandamuri Kalyan Ram’s next to be a pan Indian film titled Devil; Makers release the first look



