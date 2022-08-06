Bimbisara Day 1 box office collection: Record breaking start for Kalyan Ram, Sigh of relief for Tollywood

After a disastrous June and July at the box office, there was finally some good news for the Telugu film industry yesterday as Bimbisara opened to strong numbers. The Nandamuri Kalyan Ram starrer fantasy action film collected Rs. 9.50 crores approx on Friday in India, earning Rs. 6.25 crores share. Telugu states made most of the earnings with Rs. 8.80 crores opening day gross. The opening day numbers are career best for Kalyan Ram, doubling his previous best opener ISM (2016) which collected Rs. 4.20 crores (Rs. 3 crores share) in Telugu states.

The start of the film is good but most importantly the initial audience reception is quite good. Las two months, the situation was quite dire for the industry, with films like Thank You , Rama Rao on Duty, Ante Sundaraniki, Pakka Commercial, etc failing to take a start at the box office and even when the start was there for The Warriorr the reception wasn’t on its side. Bimbisara has succeeded on both fronts and should emerge as a HIT for the industry.

The film’s worldwide theatrical rights fetched Rs. 15 crores approx and that should be recovered quite easily, probably over the weekend itself. The film has a good start overseas as well, expected to earn $225K plus in USA for the weekend.

The opening day territorial breakdown for Bimbisara is as follows:

Nizam - Rs. 3.30 crores (Rs. 1.90 crores share)

Ceeded - Rs. 1.65 crores (Rs. 1.25 crores share)

Andhra - Rs. 3.85 crores (Rs. 2.75 crores share)

AP/TS - Rs. 8.80 crores (Rs. 5.90 crores share)

Karnataka - Rs. 50 lakhs (Rs. 25 lakhs share)

Tamil Nadu/Kerala - Rs. 10 lakhs (Rs. 5 lakhs share)

Rest of India - Rs. 10 lakhs (Rs. 5 lakhs share)

India - Rs. 9.50 crores (Rs. 6.25 crores share)