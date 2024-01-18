VIDEO: Jr. NTR, Nandamuri Balakrishna, Kalyan Ram vist NTR Ghat on NT Rama Rao's death anniversary; pay respects

NT Rama Rao is an unforgettable name when it comes to Telugu history. The legendary actor, who has featured in more than 400 films, dedicated his life to making people’s lives better, either through cinema as a means of entertainment, or through politics as a medium.

Today, January 18th, marks the 28th death anniversary of the actor-politician. On the occasion, his son Nandamuri Balakrishna, as well as his grandchildren Jr. NTR and Kalyan Ram were seen at the NTR Ghat, offering their respects. It was also seen that although it was the wee hours of the day, hundreds of people had gathered to pay tribute to the legendary actor, as well.

Check out the video below: