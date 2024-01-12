Captain Miller: Dhanush’s sons Yatra and Linga catch the FDFS of the actor’s latest action flick with fans; VIDEO

Dhanush’s latest film, Captain Miller, helmed by Arun Matheswaran has been one of the most talked about films in recent times. The movie finally hit the silver screens today, January 12th, and is garnering exceptional reviews from fans and critics alike.

The film had its first show at 9:00 AM in Chennai, and fans were hoping to see their favorite actor in the theaters. Unfortunately that was not the case. However, the actor’s sons, Yatra and Linga were seen cheering for their father, along with the fans on the first day - first show of the film.

More about Captain Miller

Captain Miller marks the first collaboration between Dhanush and Arun Matheswaran. The film is a period action drama set in the 1930s, and features a star-studded cast including Shiva Rajkumar, Priyanka Mohan, Aditi Balan, Sundeep Kishan, Vinoth Kishan, Edward Sonnenblick, John Kokken and many more in prominent roles.

The movie tells the story of a young boy from a distant village who rises to become the infamous dacoit. Along the way, he grapples with inner turmoil and must make a difficult decision between his own desires and his moral compass. This theme also resonates with other characters in the film, as they too are driven by their personal interests.

Arun Matheswaran had mentioned earlier that Captain Miller is a three-part franchise and will have a prequel as well as a sequel. The film has been bankrolled by TG Thyagarajan under the banner of Sathya Jyothi Films, and GV Prakash Kumar has composed the music for the film. Siddhartha Nuni cranks the film’s camera while Nagooran Ramachandran takes care of its editing. Tha. Ramalingam recreated the sets to match the 1930s, while Dhilip Subbarayan was in charge of the stunt choreography.

On the work front

After Captain Miller, Dhanush will be seen in his 50th film, tentatively titled D50. The film also marks the Asuran actor’s second directorial venture after the 2017 film Pa. Paandi. The film is also said to feature SJ Suryah. Sundeep Kishan, Kalidas Jayaram, Aparna Balamurali, and more in prominent roles.

Additionally, the actor also announced his third directorial venture recently, titled Nilavukku En mel Ennadi Kobam, which features Mathew Thomas, Priya P Varrier, Anikha Surendran and more in prominent roles.

