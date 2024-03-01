Joshua Imai Pol Kaakha Twitter Review: Varun impresses netizens in Gautham Menon’s action entertainer

Gautham Vasudev Menon is undeniably one of the most celebrated filmmakers in the Tamil film industry. The filmmaker has just released his latest film, a high-octane action flick titled Joshua Imai Pol Kaakha, which features Varun of Bigg Boss fame in the lead.

The film was initially planned in 2015 with Arun Vijay in mind, but was postponed due to financial constraints. It then went into production in 2019, but was again put on hold during the pandemic. Now, after a lot of hiccups, the film has finally hit the silver screens on March 1st, and the netizens have taken to social media to share their opinions about the film.

Netizens say Varun impresses as an action hero

Action blocks are without a doubt some of the most difficult genres to pull off in cinema. However, the audience seems to suggest that Varun pulled off the genre convincingly in Joshua. In fact, in most reviews Varun stands out as the exceptional factor. Further, fans also praised GVM’s storytelling.

Nonetheless, Joshua Imai Pol Kaakha is not without its flaws. The audience quickly pointed out that the film has a cliched storyline, something that has been tried and tested in several films before this. They also added that the film lacks emotional connection.

Check out audience’s reviews below:

More about Joshua Imai Pol Kaakha

Joshua Imai Pol Kaakha marks the first on-screen collaboration between GVM and Varun. The film also features Raahei as the female lead, Krishna, Yogi Babu, Mansoor Ali Khan and many more in crucial roles.

It is understood that Joshua Imai Pol Kaakha revolves around a contract killer, who takes up the responsibility of protecting a high-profile woman from gangsters who attempt to murder her. How he helps her out, and the chemistry between them forms the crux of the story.

The film has been bankrolled by Ishari K Ganesh under the banner of Vels Film International, while Karthik composed the music for the film. SR Kathir cranks the camera for the film, while Anthony takes care of the film's editing department.

