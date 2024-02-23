Gautham Menon says Silambarasan starrer Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu sequel will happen but on THIS condition

Gautham Vasudev Menon is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, titled Joshua Imai Pol Kaakha. The film is all set to hit the silver screens on March 1st, and features Varun of Bigg Boss fame in the lead.

With just days remaining for the film’s release, the makers of the film are keeping themselves busy with the film’s promotions. They had also conducted a press meet recently where they talked about the film.

During the press meet, Gautham Vasudev Menon was questioned about the sequel of his 2022 film, the Silambarasan TR starrer Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu, which was produced by Ishari K Ganesh, the same producer behind Joshua Imai Pol Kaakha. GVM answered the question with a smile, and mentioned that it is quite controversial. However, he mentioned that he is ready to start the project the day the producer and actor reunite.

The Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu controversy

Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu (VTK) was a 2022 neo-noir gangster film, which featured Simbu in the lead. The film also had an ensemble cast including Siddhi Idnani, Raadhika Sarathkumar, Siddique, Bava Chelladurai, Delhi Ganesh and more in prominent roles. VTK follows the tale of a young man from Thoothukudi, who departs for Mumbai for a better life. However, due to circumstances, he finds himself to be a part of the underworld.

The film received positive reviews from fans and critics alike. However, right after the film’s release, controversy arose between Simbu and the producer. The producer alleged that Simbu is non cooperative, and is not giving him dates, despite having signed a multiple film deal with the production house. In response to this, last year, the Tamil Film Producers Council had threatened that they would issue a red card, which meant that the producers would not be working with the actor. More updates regarding the incident are awaited, however.

Gautham Vasudev Menon and Silambarasan on the workfront

During the same press meet, Gautham Vasudev Menon revealed that Joshua Imai Pol Kaakha is his 19th venture as a director. He also mentioned that when Dhruva Natchathiram releases, it would mark his 20th film. The film, which has been in the making for over 8 years now, is expected to hit the silver screens later this year.

As for Simbu, he is currently working on a film with director Desingh Periyasamy, tentatively titled STR48. The film has been bankrolled by Kamal Haasan, under the banner of Raaj Kamal Films International, and is touted to be a fantasy period action film. Recently, on the occasion of the actor’s birthday, the first look poster from the film was released, which featured him in a dual role.

