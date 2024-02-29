Varun Tej’s Operation Valentine to Kalidas Jayaram’s Por: Top 5 South Indian films to watch on March 1st

The second month of the New Year is just coming to an end. Within just the first two months, the South Indian film industries have already put out a wide variety of films across genres that have gone on to be blockbusters, like Captain Miller, Blue Star, Premalu, Bramayugam, Eagle, Manjummel Boys and many more.

By the looks of it, things don’t seem to change in the third month of the year as well. In fact, on the very first day of March, there seem to be quite a number of interesting films set to hit the silver screens. Here are the top 5 South Indian films that are releasing on March 1st, that you can watch over the weekend!

Top 5 South Indian films releasing on March 1st

1. Operation Valentine

Varun Tej and Manushi Chhillar starrer Operation Valentine has been one of the most talked about films for some time now. The film, which is inspired by real life events that transpired in 2019, was initially supposed to release in December 2023, and was later postponed to February 2024. It was further postponed, and is now set to release on March 1st. The film is helmed by Shakti Pratap Singh Hada, and promises to be a patriotic action flick, set against the backdrop of the Indian Air Force. The film also marks the Hindi film debut of Varun Tej.

2. Joshua Imai Pol Kaakha

It was quite recently revealed that Gautham Vasudev Menon’s much awaited film Joshua Imai Pol Kaakha will be hitting the silver screens on March 1st. The film features Varun of Bigg Boss fame and Raahei in the lead roles, and is touted to be a high octane action entertainer. Although initially started in 2019, the film was put on hold due to the pandemic and other issues. Nonetheless, the film seems to promise a theater experience for the viewers.

3. Por

After a long span of six years, Bejoy Nambiar’s directorial venture is set to hit the big screens, the last being the 2018 dark comedy film, Karwaan, which featured Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar and Irrfan Khan in the lead. Por features Kalidas Jayaram and Arjun Das in the lead roles, and is said to delve deeper into the complexities of friendship, and what follows when two friends turn into foes. The film is set against the backdrop of a college festival, and promises a vibrant cinematic experience as well.

4. Kadakan

The Malayalam action drama Kadakan is also set to grace the theaters on March 1st. The film marks the directorial debut of Sajin Mampad, and features an ensemble cast including Manikandan Achari, Harisree Ashokan, Meenakshi Ravindran, Ramesh Pisharody, Hakkim Shah and more in prominent roles. The film’s trailer, which was released quite recently, has been one of the biggest topics of discussion as well.

5. Kreem

Director Abhishek Basanth, known for his 2022 film Head Bush, is back again with another action thriller film, titled Kreem. The film features Samyuktha Hegde, Achyuth Kumar, Arun Sagar and many more in crucial roles, as well. It is understood that the film falls under the neo-noir genre as well, and is based on a true story, and follows the tale of a girl who comes across a cult that practices human sacrifice for money and wealth.