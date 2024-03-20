Gautham Menon drops never-before-known details about Suriya starrer flick Vaaranam Aayiram

Gautham Menon who has been dwelled more in the acting realm of cinema was recently spotted having a conversation on Touring Talkies where he revealed unknown details about his blockbuster 2008 film Vaaranam Aayiram starring Suriya.

In the interview, Menon revealed that he initially wanted to cast Mohanlal or Nana Patekar for the role of Krishna in the movie which was the character of Suriya’s father in the film. Although he did not initially like the notion of actors playing double characters in a film, Suriya had apparently convinced him otherwise, which led to the actor himself playing the role of his father.

Gautham Menon reveals details about Vaaranam Aayiram

In the same interview, Gautham Menon revealed that there were talks going on with Deepika Padukone during the time for being cast as Meghana in the film but due to her commitment to Om Shanthi Om and dates clashed, she had to opt out of the project which led to Sameera Reddy playing the role.

Menon also added that even though the initial casting had not worked out, finally it all fits in place with Sameera playing a different character from her previous flicks, Simran playing both a pair for Suriya and as his mother, and Divya Spandana making an interesting take with her role.

About Vaaranam Aayiram

Vaaranam Aayiram which translates to A Thousand Elephants is a 2008 Tamil film starring Suriya in a dual role as both father and son alongside an ensemble cast of actors like Simran, Sameera Reddy, and Divya Spandana in the lead roles. The film showcases Suriya, an Indian Army Major who learns about his father Krishnan's death when he is on a rescue mission.

The film exhibits Suriya reminiscing about his past life and memories with his father, serving as the plot of the film. The film is actually inspired by director Gautham Menon’s own life after hearing about his father’s death in 2007 and serves as a tribute to him. The film was a massive success in theaters, becoming the greatest hit for Suriya at the time of release along with the music album composed by Harris Jayaraj being a chartbuster, enjoyed by many even today.

