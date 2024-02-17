Gautham Vasudev Menon REVEALS release date of his highly anticipated film Joshua Imai Pol Kaakha with Varun

Gautham Vasudev Menon is one of the most famed directors of the generation. The filmmaker has been an active part of the industry for more than two decades now and has constantly entertained fans with a wide variety of films.

In 2019, GVM began shooting for a film titled Joshua Imai Pol Kaakha, with Varun of Bigg Boss fame in the lead. However, the film, touted to be an high-octane action entertainer, was delayed due to the pandemic, and other causes, before finally being completed in 2022. In the latest update, the Minnale director has taken to social media to reveal that the film is finally set to hit the silver screens on March 1st, this year. GVM shared the news via his official social media, with the caption:

“It’s Joshua time and everything else takes a back seat. #Joshua Imai Pol Kaakha, starring @iamactorvarun to release worldwide on March 1st!!”

Check out the post below:

What we know about Joshua Imai Pol Kaakha so far

It is understood that Gautham Vasudev Menon initially conceived the idea of Joshua with Arun Vijay in mind, having just worked with him in his previous film, the Ajith Kumar starrer Yennai Arindhaal. However, the film was later put on hold due to the director’s financial constraints.

Later, GVM decided to revive the story with Suriya in the lead, who refused to work in it as he found the story quite similar to his upcoming film Kaappaan. In the meantime, the Vaaranam Aayiram director had agreed to work on a film with Vels Films International, as its producer Ishari K Ganesh had intervened to help GVM overcome the financial constraints he faced during the making of Dhanush starrer Enai Noki Paayum Thota. However, the producer laid down one condition, which was that the film should star his nephew, Varun. Finally, the film began shooting in the latter half of 2019, but was put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The film features Karthik, Raahei, Yogi Babu, Mansoor Ali Khan and more in crucial roles, apart from Varun. In 2021, the makers of the film had released an action-intensive trailer as well.

Check out the trailer below:

Gautham Vasudev Menon on the workfront

Gautham Vasudev Menon was last seen essaying a prominent role in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s latest film with Thalapathy Vijay, Leo. Up next, he will be seen in Vetrimaaran’s highly anticipated Viduthalai: Part 2, which features Soori and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead, and is slated to release later this year.

Apart from that, it is speculated that GVM’s highly anticipated film with Chiyaan Vikram in the lead, Dhruva Natchathiram, will be released this year as well. The film has been completed, and was all set to release on November 24th, however, the release was postponed on November 23rd, due to the financial debt of the filmmaker.

