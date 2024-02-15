Top 15 best Malayalam thriller movies on Netflix, Prime Video, and more; From Mammootty’s Kannur Squad to Fahadh Faasil’s Trance
From nail-biting thrillers to intense edge-of-the-seat films, Malayalam cinema has only the best to offer. Today, we take a look at the top 15 best Malayalam thrillers streaming on OTT.
A genre of film that never loses its magic is the thriller genre. When done right, thrillers offer the ultimate experience for film fans, with intense, complex plots and nail-biting finishes. While South Indian cinema in general has always produced some great thrilling movies, the Malayalam industry stands slightly taller in terms of its quality and quantity.
Let us look at the Best 15 Malayalam movies available for streaming on Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar, and more.
Top 15 best Malayalam movies on Netflix, Prime Video, and more
1. Garudan (2023)
- Writer: Midhun Manuel Thomas
- Director: Arun Varma
- Runtime: 2 hours 18 minutes
- IMDB Rating: 7.3/10
- Cast: Suresh Gopi, Biju Menon, Abhirami
- Genre: Thriller/Crime
- Where to Watch: Prime Video
Garudan is an extremely engaging thriller that revolves around the lives of three individuals. One of them is the victim, another is the seeker. But is the third truly the culprit?
2. Kannur Squad (2023)
- Writers: Muhammad Shafi, Rony David Raj
- Director: Roby Varghese Raj
- Runtime: 2 hours 41 minutes
- IMDB Rating: 7.7/10
- Cast: Mammootty, Rony David, Kishore
- Genre: Thriller/Drama
- Where to Watch: Disney+Hotstar
One of the best action-thriller Malayalam films to ever be made, Kannur Squad stands out for its top-notch cinematography and Mammootty’s eternal swag and charm.
3. Rorshach (2022)
- Writer: Sameer Abdul
- Director: Nissam Basheer
- Runtime: 2 hours 30 minutes
- IMDB Rating: 6.9/10
- Cast: Mammootty, Asif Ali, Grace Anthony
- Genre: Thriller
- Where to Watch: Disney+Hotstar
One of the most unique thrillers in Malayalam cinema, Rorshach is proof that Mammootty’s script selection is only getting better with age. A near-perfect psychological thriller, Rorshach will leave you confused and puzzled but ultimately, satisfied.
4. Jana Gana Mana (2022)
- Writer: Sharis Mohammed
- Director: Dijo Jose Anthony
- Runtime: 2 hours 43 minutes
- IMDB Rating: 8.3/10
- Cast: Prithviraj Sukumaran, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Mamta Mohandas
- Genre: Thriller
- Where to Watch: Netflix
A powerful tale that questions the very fabric of our society and rips it apart into fine threads, highlighting politics, cast, religion, and color. All while presenting a highly engaging thriller in the form of a brilliant non-linear screenplay.
5. Malik (2021)
- Writer-Director: Mahesh Narayanan
- Runtime: 2 hours 42 minutes
- IMDB Rating: 8.1/10
- Cast: Fahadh Faasil, Nimisha Sajayan, Meenakshi Raveendran
- Genre: Thriller/Crime
- Where to Watch: Prime Video
Fahadh Faasil’s version of Don Corleone, Malik is so much more than just a gangster drama. What makes Malik truly special is the theme of revenge and betrayal, written with great originality by Mahesh Narayanan.
6. Nayattu (2021)
- Writer: Shahi Kabir
- Director: Martin Prakkat
- Runtime: 2 hours 4 minutes
- IMDB Rating: 8.1/10
- Cast: Joju George, Kunchako Boban, Nimisha Sajayan
- Genre: Thriller
- Where to Watch: Netflix
A gut-wrenching survival thriller that is shot with simplicity but packs in quite the punch with its gritty and realistic portrayal of the life of a group of honest cops.
7. Joji (2021)
- Writer: Syam Pushkaran
- Director: Dileesh Pothan
- Runtime: 1 hour 53 minutes
- IMDB Rating: 7.8/10
- Cast: Fahadh Faasil, Unnimaya Prasad, Dileesh Pothan
- Genre: Thriller/Drama
- Where to Watch: Prime Video
An adaptation of Shakespeare’s Macbeth, Joji follows the story of a greedy engineering dropout who dreams of becoming filthy rich, by hook or by crook. But things go South when he decides to take advantage of an unexpected event in the family.
8. Anjaam Pathiraa (2020)
- Writer-Director: Midhun Manuel Thomas
- Runtime: 2 hours 24 minutes
- IMDB Rating: 7.9/10
- Cast: Kunchako Boban, Amina Nijam, Unnimaya Prasad, Sharaf U Dheen
- Genre: Thriller/Crime
- Where to Watch: Prime Video (Rent)/ Aha(dubbed)
What if the hunter becomes the hunted? An exhilarating cat-and-mouse chase between the cops and the serial killer, Anjaam Pathiraa is one of the best Malayalam thriller movies on OTT.
9. Trance (2020)
- Writer: Vincent Vadakkan
- Director: Anwar Rasheed
- Runtime: 2 hours 35 minutes
- IMDB Rating: 7.3/10
- Cast: Fahadh Faasil, Nazriya Nazim, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Dileesh Pothan
- Genre: Thriller/Crime
- Where to Watch: Prime Video
A mesmerizing Malayalam film that features Fahadh Faasil in an unforgettable role as Viju Prasad, a motivational speaker turned criminal. If only the second half of Trance was more laser-focused, it would have easily been one of the best Malayalam films of all time. Trance stands out for its vibrant imagery and Fahadh’s electrifying performance. Do not call yourself a Fahadh fan, if you haven’t seen this gem.
10. C U Soon (2020)
- Writer-Director: Mahesh Narayanan
- Runtime: 1 hour 38 minutes
- IMDB Rating: 7.7/10
- Cast: Darshana Rajendran, Fahadh Faasil, Roshan Matthew
- Genre: Mystery/Thriller
- Where to Watch: Prime Video
C U Soon is one of the first attempts at a screen life movie in Malayalam cinema, and it for sure passed with flying colors. C U Soon is a horrifying expose of the uncertainty that lies in the world of social media that will send shivers down your spine.
11. Virus (2019)
- Writers: Mushin Parari, Sharfu, Suhas
- Director: Aashiq Abu
- Runtime: 2 hours 32 minutes
- IMDB Rating: 7.7/10
- Cast: Tovino Thomas, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Revathi, Asif Ali
- Genre: Thriller/Drama
- Where to Watch: Prime Video/ZEE5
As the film's title suggests, Virus is the real-life story that unfolded in the state of Kerala during the deadly Nipah virus outbreak, and the warriors who risked their lives to curb the epidemic.
12. Joseph (2018)
- Writer: Shahi Kabir
- Director: M. Padmakumar
- Runtime: 2 hours 18 minutes
- IMDB Rating: 8/10
- Cast: Joju George, Dileesh Pothan, Athmeeya Rajan
- Genre: Thriller
- Where to Watch: Prime Video
A classic murder mystery involving a police officer with a troubled past, Joseph derives its story from a few real-life incidents to deliver a compelling film.
13. Varathan (2018)
- Writers: Sharfu, Suhas
- Director: Amal Neerad
- Runtime: 2 hours 10 minutes
- IMDB Rating: 7.5/10
- Cast: Fahadh Faasil, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Arjun Ashokan
- Genre: Thriller
- Where to Watch: Disney+Hotstar
Varathan is one of those slow-burning thrillers that takes time to kick off, but once it does, it is no-holds-barred. Watch out for the mindblowing action stretch in the climactic portions of the film.
14. Drishyam (2013)
- Writer-Director: Jeethu Joseph
- Runtime: 2 hours 40 minutes
- IMDB Rating: 8.3/10
- Cast: Mohanlal, Meena, Esther Anil
- Genre: Thriller/Crime
- Where to Watch: Disney + Hotstar/ Youtube
It would not be too far from the truth to say that Drishyam is one of the most iconic Malayalam thriller movies. The Mohanlal starrer set the benchmark for thrillers to follow.
15. Memories (2013)
- Writer-Director: Jeethu Joseph
- Runtime: 2 hours 23 minutes
- IMDB Rating: 8/10
- Cast: Prithviraj Sukumaran, Miya George, Meghana Raj
- Genre: Thriller/Crime
- Where to Watch: Disney+Hotstar
Jeethu Joseph directed two mindblowing thrillers in the same year, let that sink in. Memories too involves familial themes like Drishyam, but the plot treatment and execution are wholly different.
