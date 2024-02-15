Top 15 best Malayalam thriller movies on Netflix, Prime Video, and more; From Mammootty’s Kannur Squad to Fahadh Faasil’s Trance

A genre of film that never loses its magic is the thriller genre. When done right, thrillers offer the ultimate experience for film fans, with intense, complex plots and nail-biting finishes. While South Indian cinema in general has always produced some great thrilling movies, the Malayalam industry stands slightly taller in terms of its quality and quantity.

Let us look at the Best 15 Malayalam movies available for streaming on Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar, and more.

Top 15 best Malayalam movies on Netflix, Prime Video, and more

1. Garudan (2023)

Writer: Midhun Manuel Thomas

Director: Arun Varma

Runtime: 2 hours 18 minutes

IMDB Rating: 7.3/10

Cast: Suresh Gopi, Biju Menon, Abhirami

Genre: Thriller/Crime

Where to Watch: Prime Video

Garudan is an extremely engaging thriller that revolves around the lives of three individuals. One of them is the victim, another is the seeker. But is the third truly the culprit?

Advertisement

2. Kannur Squad (2023)

Writers: Muhammad Shafi, Rony David Raj

Director: Roby Varghese Raj

Runtime: 2 hours 41 minutes

IMDB Rating: 7.7/10

Cast: Mammootty, Rony David, Kishore

Genre: Thriller/Drama

Where to Watch: Disney+Hotstar

One of the best action-thriller Malayalam films to ever be made, Kannur Squad stands out for its top-notch cinematography and Mammootty’s eternal swag and charm.

3. Rorshach (2022)

Writer: Sameer Abdul

Director: Nissam Basheer

Runtime: 2 hours 30 minutes

IMDB Rating: 6.9/10

Cast: Mammootty, Asif Ali, Grace Anthony

Genre: Thriller

Where to Watch: Disney+Hotstar

One of the most unique thrillers in Malayalam cinema, Rorshach is proof that Mammootty’s script selection is only getting better with age. A near-perfect psychological thriller, Rorshach will leave you confused and puzzled but ultimately, satisfied.

4. Jana Gana Mana (2022)

Writer: Sharis Mohammed

Director: Dijo Jose Anthony

Runtime: 2 hours 43 minutes

IMDB Rating: 8.3/10

Cast: Prithviraj Sukumaran, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Mamta Mohandas

Genre: Thriller

Where to Watch: Netflix

A powerful tale that questions the very fabric of our society and rips it apart into fine threads, highlighting politics, cast, religion, and color. All while presenting a highly engaging thriller in the form of a brilliant non-linear screenplay.

5. Malik (2021)

Writer-Director: Mahesh Narayanan

Runtime: 2 hours 42 minutes

IMDB Rating: 8.1/10

Cast: Fahadh Faasil, Nimisha Sajayan, Meenakshi Raveendran

Genre: Thriller/Crime

Where to Watch: Prime Video

Fahadh Faasil’s version of Don Corleone, Malik is so much more than just a gangster drama. What makes Malik truly special is the theme of revenge and betrayal, written with great originality by Mahesh Narayanan.

Advertisement

6. Nayattu (2021)

Writer: Shahi Kabir

Director: Martin Prakkat

Runtime: 2 hours 4 minutes

IMDB Rating: 8.1/10

Cast: Joju George, Kunchako Boban, Nimisha Sajayan

Genre: Thriller

Where to Watch: Netflix

A gut-wrenching survival thriller that is shot with simplicity but packs in quite the punch with its gritty and realistic portrayal of the life of a group of honest cops.

7. Joji (2021)

Writer: Syam Pushkaran

Director: Dileesh Pothan

Runtime: 1 hour 53 minutes

IMDB Rating: 7.8/10

Cast: Fahadh Faasil, Unnimaya Prasad, Dileesh Pothan

Genre: Thriller/Drama

Where to Watch: Prime Video

An adaptation of Shakespeare’s Macbeth, Joji follows the story of a greedy engineering dropout who dreams of becoming filthy rich, by hook or by crook. But things go South when he decides to take advantage of an unexpected event in the family.

8. Anjaam Pathiraa (2020)

Writer-Director: Midhun Manuel Thomas

Runtime: 2 hours 24 minutes

IMDB Rating: 7.9/10

Cast: Kunchako Boban, Amina Nijam, Unnimaya Prasad, Sharaf U Dheen

Genre: Thriller/Crime

Where to Watch: Prime Video (Rent)/ Aha(dubbed)

What if the hunter becomes the hunted? An exhilarating cat-and-mouse chase between the cops and the serial killer, Anjaam Pathiraa is one of the best Malayalam thriller movies on OTT.

9. Trance (2020)

Writer: Vincent Vadakkan

Director: Anwar Rasheed

Runtime: 2 hours 35 minutes

IMDB Rating: 7.3/10

Cast: Fahadh Faasil, Nazriya Nazim, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Dileesh Pothan

Genre: Thriller/Crime

Where to Watch: Prime Video

A mesmerizing Malayalam film that features Fahadh Faasil in an unforgettable role as Viju Prasad, a motivational speaker turned criminal. If only the second half of Trance was more laser-focused, it would have easily been one of the best Malayalam films of all time. Trance stands out for its vibrant imagery and Fahadh’s electrifying performance. Do not call yourself a Fahadh fan, if you haven’t seen this gem.

Advertisement

10. C U Soon (2020)

Writer-Director: Mahesh Narayanan

Runtime: 1 hour 38 minutes

IMDB Rating: 7.7/10

Cast: Darshana Rajendran, Fahadh Faasil, Roshan Matthew

Genre: Mystery/Thriller

Where to Watch: Prime Video

C U Soon is one of the first attempts at a screen life movie in Malayalam cinema, and it for sure passed with flying colors. C U Soon is a horrifying expose of the uncertainty that lies in the world of social media that will send shivers down your spine.

11. Virus (2019)

Writers: Mushin Parari, Sharfu, Suhas

Director: Aashiq Abu

Runtime: 2 hours 32 minutes

IMDB Rating: 7.7/10

Cast: Tovino Thomas, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Revathi, Asif Ali

Genre: Thriller/Drama

Where to Watch: Prime Video/ZEE5

As the film's title suggests, Virus is the real-life story that unfolded in the state of Kerala during the deadly Nipah virus outbreak, and the warriors who risked their lives to curb the epidemic.

12. Joseph (2018)

Writer: Shahi Kabir

Director: M. Padmakumar

Runtime: 2 hours 18 minutes

IMDB Rating: 8/10

Cast: Joju George, Dileesh Pothan, Athmeeya Rajan

Genre: Thriller

Where to Watch: Prime Video

A classic murder mystery involving a police officer with a troubled past, Joseph derives its story from a few real-life incidents to deliver a compelling film.

13. Varathan (2018)

Writers: Sharfu, Suhas

Director: Amal Neerad

Runtime: 2 hours 10 minutes

IMDB Rating: 7.5/10

Cast: Fahadh Faasil, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Arjun Ashokan

Genre: Thriller

Where to Watch: Disney+Hotstar

Varathan is one of those slow-burning thrillers that takes time to kick off, but once it does, it is no-holds-barred. Watch out for the mindblowing action stretch in the climactic portions of the film.

Advertisement

14. Drishyam (2013)

Writer-Director: Jeethu Joseph

Runtime: 2 hours 40 minutes

IMDB Rating: 8.3/10

Cast: Mohanlal, Meena, Esther Anil

Genre: Thriller/Crime

Where to Watch: Disney + Hotstar/ Youtube

It would not be too far from the truth to say that Drishyam is one of the most iconic Malayalam thriller movies. The Mohanlal starrer set the benchmark for thrillers to follow.

15. Memories (2013)

Writer-Director: Jeethu Joseph

Runtime: 2 hours 23 minutes

IMDB Rating: 8/10

Cast: Prithviraj Sukumaran, Miya George, Meghana Raj

Genre: Thriller/Crime

Where to Watch: Disney+Hotstar

Jeethu Joseph directed two mindblowing thrillers in the same year, let that sink in. Memories too involves familial themes like Drishyam, but the plot treatment and execution are wholly different.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: South movies releasing in February 2024; Rajinikanth’s Lal Salaam to Ravi Teja’s Eagle