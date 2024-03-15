Is Chiyaan Vikram-Gautham Vasudev Menon's Dhruva Natchathiram aiming for a March 2024 release?

Chiyaan Vikram starrer Dhruva Natchathiram is one of the most long-awaited projects that has been unreleased to this day. The movie which was announced in the year 2013 has taken many twists and turns amid its release schedules. Even after finalizing the project, owing to some budgetary issues, the spy thriller was dropped.

Now, in a recent update, a rumor is spreading heavily that the makers of the film are finally planning to release Dhruva Natchathiram theatrically.

Dhruva Natchathiram makers lock the release date: Reports

According to the sources, it has been reported that makers are going to release the long-awaited project in a box office clash with Prithviraj Sukumaran's highly anticipated project Aadujeevitham which is slated to release on March 28, 2024.

Speculations are also rife that the makers have resolved all the disputes with the concerned parties due to which the early release of the film was stopped. However, no official announcement has been made by the makers or the cast members of Dhruva Natchathiram. Hence, it again remains a long rumor.

Meanwhile, if the rumors are supposed to be true, then surely it would be a treat for the fans who have waited for many years for the grand release of the biggest espionage thriller in the history of Tamil Cinema.

Advertisement

More about Dhruva Natchathiram

Dhruva Natchathiram was first announced in 2013, with Suriya in the lead role. However, due to some creative differences, Vikram joined the film and took on the lead role in 2015. The film has been in production since 2017 and is described as an espionage action thriller centered on a group of covert spies known as The Basement. John, the character played by Chiyaan Vikram, is the group leader. Vinayakan, Ritu Varma, Raadhika Sarathkumar, Simran, Maya S Krishnan, Parthiban, and many other actors play major roles in the film.

The Yennai Arindhaal filmmaker has also bankrolled the picture through Ondraga Entertainment, a cooperation with Oruoorleoru Picture House. Harris Jayaraj was tasked with composing the soundtracks for the spy thriller.

In September 2023, the film was cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification with the final edit having a runtime of 145 minutes.

Meanwhile, on November 23, 2023, the court sent a notice to Gautham Vasudev Menon just a day before the release, which mandated him to pay a sum of 2.40 crores by 10:30 am on November 24 to ensure the smooth release of the film.

Watch Dhruva Natchathiram official trailer

How excited are you about the buzz related to Dhruva Natchathiram? Let us know in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Nithya Menen announces her new rom-com film; ‘For a change here is a soup-girl story…’