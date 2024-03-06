Gautham Vasudev Menon shares his experience after watching Manjummel Boys; calls it 'theatrical high experience film'

Soubin Shahir starrer Manjummel Boys has become one of the most sensational films of 2024. The film helmed by Chidambaram is riding high on positive reviews from the audience as well as from celebrities. Manjummel Boys was released theatrically on February 22 and it has shattered many records at the box office to date.

In the recent update, renowned Tamil director-actor Gautham Vasudev Menon watched the survival thriller and shared his experience on the same, in a social media review.

Gautham Vasudev Menon shares his review on Manjummel Boys

On March 6, Gautham took to his social media account on X, formerly Twitter, and shared his review shortly after witnessing Manjummel Boys. The filmmaker also spoke about the impact of watching Kamal Haasan's Gunaa on its first day. Menon also said the film was ‘nicely done’.

In his tweet, Gautham wrote, “#ManjummelBoys - Such a theatrical high experience film, a connect to the magic that cinema is. So nicely done, boys. When ‘manidhar unarndhu kolla’ comes up on the soundtrack, somehow watching Guna on opening day so many years ago and many times after that made sense to me”.

The survival-thriller is based on the true story of a group of 11 friends who visit Kodaikanal in 2006 and explore the famous Guna Caves.

Kamal Haasan attends the special screening of Manjummel Boys

Recently, the creators of Manjummel Boys had the honor of arranging a special screening for Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan, who has been an inspiration to the creative cast and crew. The filmmakers even acknowledged Kamal Haasan in the film's climax.

During the screening, Kamal Haasan took the time to connect with the team and express his comments on the same, while also applauding the efforts of the ensemble cast and crew members.

More about Manjummel Boys

The story is based on a group of friends and their holiday that takes an unbelievable turn when one of them gets trapped inside the notorious Guna Cave. The survival thriller film stars Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Balu Varghese, Ganapathi S. Poduval, Lal Jr., Deepak Parambol, Abhiram Radhakrishnan, Arun Kurian, Khalid Rahman, Chandu Salim Kumar, and Vishnu Reghu in key roles.

Gautham Vasudev Menon on the work front

Gautham Vasudev Menon’s upcoming directorial Joshua Imai Pol Kaakha hit the theaters on March 1, 2024, and received mixed responses from the netizens. The action-thriller features Varun of Bigg Boss fame in the lead. The film also stars Karthik, Raahei, Yogi Babu, Mansoor Ali Khan, and others in supporting roles.

Meanwhile, his most awaited film Dhruva Natchathiram has still not seen the light in theaters. The film is touted to be a spy-action thriller, revolving around a group of secret agents called The Basement.

This project features a star-studded cast including Chiyaan Vikram, Vinayakan, Ritu Varma, Raadhika Sarathkumar, Simran, Maya S Krishnan, Parthiban, and many more in prominent roles. The Minnale filmmaker has also bankrolled the film under the banner of Ondraga Entertainment, in collaboration with Oruoorleoru Film House.

