Samantha Ruth Prabhu celebrates 14 years of her debut Ye Maaya Chesaave; Nayanthara REACTS

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is someone who needs no introduction to the Indian cinema audience. The actress, who made her debut in 2010 has continuously entertained the audience with her versatile performances that she acts out with indiscernible ease on screen.

February 25th, 2024 marks a very special day for the actress, as it marked the 14th anniversary of the release of her debut film, Ye Maaya Chesaave. The film, which featured Naga Chaitanya in the lead, and was helmed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, was released on February 25th 2010, and immediately established Samantha as a face to look out for. The Super Deluxe actress took to social media to share her excitement in the form of a video, where she was seen counting the number of years in her hand, and was surprised that it was already 14 years. She also played the song Ee Hridayam from the film in the background.

The actress also thanked her fans after she noticed that ‘$14YearsOfSamanthaLegacy’ was trending on X (formerly Twitter). She shared a screenshot on her Instagram and wrote: ‘Could have been a little subtle; But what the heck… I love you mostest!’. Apart from fans, several celebrities also turned to social media to extend their congratulations, including Nayanthara. The Jawan actress shared a recent post of Samantha on her Instagram stories and wrote: ‘@samantharuthprabhuoffl Congratulations on 14 years of Sam; More power to you’

More about Ye Maaya Chesaave

As mentioned earlier, Ye Maaya Chesaave marked Samantha’s debut in the film industry, and was director Gautham Vasudev Menon’s second film in Telugu. Apart from having Naga Chaitanya alongside Samantha as the lead, the film also featured Devan, Lakshmi Ramakrishnan, Sudheer Babu, Pradeep and more in crucial roles.

The romantic drama film revolved around an aspiring filmmaker, who falls in love with a woman two years older than him. The film also explored various social stigmas like intercaste marriages, age differences in marriages, and so on. The film was highly praised at the time of release, and was made simultaneously in Tamil as Vinnaithaandi Varuvaaya, with Silambarasan TR and Trisha Krishnan in the lead roles.

Manjula Ghattamneni and Sanjay Swaroop bankrolled the project under the banner of Indira Productions, while AR Rahman composed the music for the film. Manoj Paramahamsa cranked the film’s camera while Anthony Gonsalves took care of the editing.

