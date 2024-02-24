Joshua Imai Pol Kaakha trailer OUT: Gautham Vasudeva Menon’s next with Varun promises an action-packed entertainer

Gautham Vasudev Menon is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Joshua Imai Pol Kaakha, which features Varun of Bigg Boss fame in the lead. The ace director had revealed a week ago that the action thriller film will hit the silver screens on March 1st, 2024.

With just days remaining for the film’s theatrical release, the makers are busy with the last minute promotions of the film. In the latest update, the makers have finally released the highly anticipated trailer of the film via YouTube. GVM called the trailer an action trailer, and mentioned that the film will have action, love, and a ton of visual imagery.

Check out the film’s trailer below:

The trailer which lasts 1 minute and 6 seconds gives fans a basic insight into what could be expected from the film. The film shows Varun as a vigilante, who is able to bring down everyone who stands in his way. It is also revealed that he has promised Raahei, who plays the female lead, that he will get her home some how or the other. What follows is pure rampage in the form of gunshots, knife stabs, and physical duels.

More about Joshua Imai Pol Kaakha

It is understood that GVM initially thought of Joshua Imai Pol Kaakha with Arun Vijay in mind, after working with him in the 2015 film Yennai Arindhaal. However, the film was put on hold due to financial constraints.

Although the filmmaker later tried to revive the film with Suriya in the lead, the actor denied it as he felt the story was similar to his film Kaappaan. It was during this time that GVM agreed to work with Vels Films International, as producer Ishari K Ganesh helped the director overcome the financial constraints he faced while making the Dhanush starrer Enai Noki Paayum Thota.

However, the producer laid down one condition that the filmmaker has to make a project with his nephew Varun, of Bigg Boss fame, in the lead. The film finally went on floors in 2019, only to be put on hold due to the pandemic. The film features Karthik, Raahei, Yogi Babu, Mansoor Ali Khan and more in crucial roles, apart from Varun.

