Gautham Menon recalls his emotional journey after Dhruva Natchathiram got postponed; says wife was never ‘worried’

Gautham Vasudev Menon's long-awaited project Dhruva Natchathiram has been in the news ever since it was announced. The movie which was first revealed in 2013, faced major financial hurdles due to budgetary issues.

Later, after overcoming many hurdles, its release date was announced but unfortunately, the film is still waiting for its theatrical release. Now, in a recent development, director GVM has spoken about his film and the burden that he and his team have been facing.

Gautham Vasudev Menon on Dhruva Natchathiram

During an interview session with Film Companion South, the host asked Gautham about how he felt when his long-awaited project was about to be released, and at the last moment, things went wrong. Gautham took a moment of silence and said, “It was heartbreaking. There was a restlessness in me that really got my family worried. My wife, who was never worried about my side of work, made it a point to be with me for 20-25 days. Because she could see that there was something really not right with me.”

He further spoke about the emotional burden and expressed that it is like feeling hollow and constantly sinking. Despite his initial desire to travel and write, he found himself tethered to face the aftermath of the film's non-release. He revealed that when the film failed to arrive in cinemas as expected it piled on more problems for him as he had new investors to answer to. While concluding Gautham said, "We had to add them to the list of already existing investors. It was a nightmare. But, my film (Joshua) is coming out in a few more days and I am looking forward to that”.

More about Dhruva Natchathiram

It wouldn’t be wrong to say that Dhruva Natchathiram is Gautham Vasudev Menon ’s dream project. In fact, in many interviews, he mentioned earlier that the sole reason he got into acting was so that he could fund the production of Dhruva Natchathiram . Earlier, the filmmaker was issued a court order on November 23rd, 2023, just a day before the release, which mandated him to pay a sum of 2.40 crores by 10:30 in the morning of the 24th to ensure the smooth release of the film. The film is touted to be an espionage action thriller, revolving around a group of secret agents called The Basement. Chiyaan Vikram ’s character, John, is the leader of the group.

The film features an ensemble cast including Vinayakan, Ritu Varma , Raadhika Sarathkumar, Simran, Maya S Krishnan, Parthiban , and many more in prominent roles. the Minnale filmmaker has also bankrolled the film under the banner of Ondraga Entertainment, in collaboration with Oruoorleoru Film House. Harris Jayaraj composed the songs for the film, while Manoj Paramahamsa and Jomon T John helmed the film’s camera.

More about Joshua

Gautham Vasudev Menon is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Joshua Imai Pol Kaakha, which features Varun of Bigg Boss fame in the lead. The film features Karthik, Raahei, Yogi Babu, Mansoor Ali Khan, and more in supporting roles. In the latest update, the makers have finally released the highly anticipated trailer of the film via YouTube. GVM called the trailer an action-packed one and mentioned that the film will have action, love, and a ton of visual imagery.

