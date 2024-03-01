South movies releasing in March 2024: From Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Aadujeevitham to Varun Tej’s Operation Valentine

As a rare February comes to a close, let us take a look at what March has to offer in terms of South Indian entertainment. Read on!

By Pavaman Suraj
Updated on Mar 01, 2024  |  05:38 PM IST |  5.6K
9 South Indian films releasing in March 2024
9 South Indian films releasing in March 2024 (PC: IMDb/YouTube)

Amidst a relatively quiet month for the South Indian film industry, it was Malayalam cinema that emerged with flying colors and record-breaking figures. With back-to-back gems in the form of Premalu, Bramayugam, and Manjummel Boys, Mollywood has set the benchmark for films to come later in the year.

With that being said, let us see what March has to offer for South Indian film lovers.

South Indian films releasing in March 2024


1. Operation Valentine (March 1st)


Operation Valentine is a Telugu-language patriotic aerial thriller that sheds light on our Air Force heroes. It is based on the 2019 Pulwama attack by Pakistan on India and the following response from India’s Air Force.

2. Joshua: Imai Pol Kaakha (March 1st)

  • Writer-Director: Gautham Vasudev Menon
  • Runtime: 2 hours, 10 minutes
  • Cast: Varun, Raahei and Vichitra
  • Genre: Thriller/Action
  • Where to watch: Theater

Joshua: Imai Pol Kaakha is a Tamil-language action thriller written and directed by one of Tamil cinema’s most celebrated artists, Gautham Vasudev Menon. It follows the story of Joshua, a contract killer whose sole duty is to safeguard a woman.

3. Por (March 1st)


Por, which literally translates to war, is a Tamil-language film that revolves around the fight between two college best friends. What is the reason for their rivalry? You’ll have to watch the film and find out.

4. Jugalbandi (March 1st)

  • Writer-Director: Divakar Dindima
  • Runtime: 2 hours, 18 minutes
  • Cast: Manasi Sudheer and Santhosh Ashray
  • Genre: Crime/Drama
  • Where to watch: Theater


Jugalbandi is a Kannada-language film that has been released on March 1st in theaters. The film follows multiple stories that tie up together in the end.

5. Bhimaa (March 8th)

  • Writer-Director: A. Harsha
  • Runtime: Unknown
  • Cast: Gopichand, Malavika Sharma, and Priya Bhavani Shankar
  • Genre: Action/Adventure
  • Where to watch: Theater


Bhimaa is an upcoming Telugu-language fantasy action drama starring Gopichand in what looks like a double role. From the trailer of Bhimaa, it is clear that the makers are going for a divine action drama.

6. Gaami (March 8th)

  • Writer-Director: Vidyadhar Kagita
  • Runtime: 2 hours, 28 minutes
  • Cast: Vishwak Sen, Chandini Choudary, and Ramya
  • Genre: Drama/Adventure
  • Where to watch: Theater

Gaami is an upcoming Telugu language film that has been in the works for more than 6 years now. The recently dropped trailer of Gaami has skyrocketed expectations regarding the film due to the grand visuals and rich production values.

6. Om Bheem Bush (March 22nd)

  • Writer-Director: Sree Harsha Konuganti
  • Runtime: Unknown
  • Cast: Sree Vishnu, Rahul Ramakrishna, and Priyadarshi
  • Genre: Comedy/Drama
  • Where to watch: Theater


Om Bheem Bush is a Telugu-language film starring the hilarious trio of Sree Vishnu, Rahul Ramakrishna, and Priyadarshi Pulikonda.

7. Aadujeevitham (March 28th)


Aadujeevitham is one of the most anticipated Malayalam films set to release in 2024, featuring Prithviraj in what looks like a career-defining role. The actor has undergone immense physical and mental stress for Aadujeevitham, and his efforts will finally bear fruit on March 22nd in theaters.

8. Tillu Square (March 28th)


A sort of spiritual sequel to the smash hit DJ Tillu, Siddhu puts on his DJ avatar once again to entertain us all.

