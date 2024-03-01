South movies releasing in March 2024: From Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Aadujeevitham to Varun Tej’s Operation Valentine

Amidst a relatively quiet month for the South Indian film industry, it was Malayalam cinema that emerged with flying colors and record-breaking figures. With back-to-back gems in the form of Premalu, Bramayugam, and Manjummel Boys, Mollywood has set the benchmark for films to come later in the year.

With that being said, let us see what March has to offer for South Indian film lovers.

South Indian films releasing in March 2024



1. Operation Valentine (March 1st)

Operation Valentine is a Telugu-language patriotic aerial thriller that sheds light on our Air Force heroes. It is based on the 2019 Pulwama attack by Pakistan on India and the following response from India’s Air Force.

2. Joshua: Imai Pol Kaakha (March 1st)

Writer-Director: Gautham Vasudev Menon

Runtime: 2 hours, 10 minutes

Cast: Varun, Raahei and Vichitra

Genre: Thriller/Action

Where to watch: Theater

Joshua: Imai Pol Kaakha is a Tamil-language action thriller written and directed by one of Tamil cinema’s most celebrated artists, Gautham Vasudev Menon. It follows the story of Joshua, a contract killer whose sole duty is to safeguard a woman.

3. Por (March 1st)

Writer-Director: Bejoy Nambiar

Runtime: 2 hours, 31 minutes

Cast: Arjun Das and Kalidas Jayaram

Genre: Drama/Action

Where to watch: Theater

Por, which literally translates to war, is a Tamil-language film that revolves around the fight between two college best friends. What is the reason for their rivalry? You’ll have to watch the film and find out.

4. Jugalbandi (March 1st)

Writer-Director: Divakar Dindima

Runtime: 2 hours, 18 minutes

Cast: Manasi Sudheer and Santhosh Ashray

Genre: Crime/Drama

Where to watch: Theater

Jugalbandi is a Kannada-language film that has been released on March 1st in theaters. The film follows multiple stories that tie up together in the end.

5. Bhimaa (March 8th)

Writer-Director: A. Harsha

Runtime: Unknown

Cast: Gopichand, Malavika Sharma, and Priya Bhavani Shankar

Genre: Action/Adventure

Where to watch: Theater

Bhimaa is an upcoming Telugu-language fantasy action drama starring Gopichand in what looks like a double role. From the trailer of Bhimaa, it is clear that the makers are going for a divine action drama.

6. Gaami (March 8th)

Writer-Director: Vidyadhar Kagita

Runtime: 2 hours, 28 minutes

Cast: Vishwak Sen, Chandini Choudary, and Ramya

Genre: Drama/Adventure

Where to watch: Theater

Gaami is an upcoming Telugu language film that has been in the works for more than 6 years now. The recently dropped trailer of Gaami has skyrocketed expectations regarding the film due to the grand visuals and rich production values.

6. Om Bheem Bush (March 22nd)

Writer-Director: Sree Harsha Konuganti

Runtime: Unknown

Cast: Sree Vishnu, Rahul Ramakrishna, and Priyadarshi

Genre: Comedy/Drama

Where to watch: Theater

Om Bheem Bush is a Telugu-language film starring the hilarious trio of Sree Vishnu, Rahul Ramakrishna, and Priyadarshi Pulikonda.

7. Aadujeevitham (March 28th)

Writer-Director: Blessy

Runtime: 2 hours, 52 minutes

Cast: Prithviraj Sukumaran, Amala Paul, and Jimmy Jean

Genre: Adventure/Drama

Where to watch: Theater

Aadujeevitham is one of the most anticipated Malayalam films set to release in 2024, featuring Prithviraj in what looks like a career-defining role. The actor has undergone immense physical and mental stress for Aadujeevitham, and his efforts will finally bear fruit on March 22nd in theaters.

Writer: Siddhu Jonnalagadda

Director: Mallik Ram

Runtime: Unknown

Cast: Siddhu Jonnalagadda, Anupama Parameswaran, and Muralidhar Goud

Genre: Comedy/Romance

Where to watch: Theater

A sort of spiritual sequel to the smash hit DJ Tillu, Siddhu puts on his DJ avatar once again to entertain us all.

