Nayanthara and son Uyir spend quality mother-son time as they enjoy nature's beauty; SEE cute photo

Lady Superstar Nayanthara is a name that needs no introduction. The Kolamaavu Kokila star is currently enjoying her time off with her family at home after the smashing success of her 2023 blockbuster Jawan featuring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role.

Nayanthara is also known for her social media presence as she often shares a glimpse of her lovely family. In a recent update, the actor gave a sneak peek into the equity time she has been spending with her beloved sons Uyir and N Shivan.

Nayanthara's adorable picture with Son Uyir

On March 6, Nayanthara shared a cute picture of her holding her son Uyir. In the photo, Nayanthara can be seen on her terrace while she relishes the beauty of nature along with her son Uyir. She also captioned the picture with red hearts.

After the picture surfaced online, Lady Superstar's fans took her comments section and spread love and affection for both her mother and lovely son. A fan wrote, “Mommy #Nayanthara with her little one”, while another user wrote, “Lady Super Star To Caring Mom”.

Nayanthara’s cosy photo with better-half Vignesh Shivan

Nayanthara recently conveyed her love for Vignesh Shivan in a new Instagram story on their recent trip to Singapore. The actor posted a black-and-white photo of Vignesh holding Nayanthara's hands while looking to the other side.

Advertisement

The star couple met while filming the 2015 film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, and later started dating. After a seven-year courtship, the couple tied the knot on June 9, 2022, in the presence of their closest friends and family. Later that year, in October, the wonderful couple welcomed their twin sons, Uyir and Ulag, through surrogacy.

Nayanthara’s upcoming films

Nayanthara last appeared in the 2023 film Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food, helmed by Nilesh Kirshnaa. Jai, Sathyaraj, KS Ravikumar, Redin Kingsley, Karthik Kumar, and many other actors played key roles in the film. The movie was favorably praised when it first came out, but it eventually became a source of controversy.

In addition, the Jawan actress will appear in S Sashikanth's next sports drama film titled Test. The film stars R Madhavan, Siddharth, Meera Jasmine, and many others in key parts. Nayanthara will also appear in the sequel to Thani Oruvan, titled Thani Oruvan 2, opposite Jayam Ravi. The film is directed by Velaikkaran fame director Mohan Raja.

ALSO READ: Photo: Prabhas, Disha Patani, and team Kalki 2898 AD in Italy to film a dance number