Nayanthara is a minimalistic queen in lavender saree as she poses for romantic photos with Vignesh Shivan

Nayanthara is unquestionably one of the most well-known performers in Indian cinema today. She is also well known for her active social media presence, where she shares beautiful moments with her director husband, Vignesh Shivan, and twins Uyir and Ulag. On Sunday, Nayanthara shared a beautiful collection of photos with her better half Vignesh Shivan.

On April 21, the Lady Superstar took to her social media platform Instagram and shared a wonderful set of pictures with her better half Vignesh Shivan. She captioned the post with a white heart emoji.

Nayanthara embraces love with her husband Vignesh Shivan

In the pictures, Nayanthara was seen in a wonderful lavender-colored saree. She donned a huge necklace and had flowers wrapped around her hair. The Jawan actress looked elegant and mesmerizing.

On the other hand, Vignesh opted for a white shirt and a traditional Veshti. In the pictures, Nayanthara and Vignesh can be seen holding each other while embracing the beauty of nature and creating a picture-perfect moment.

Soon after the post surfaced online, fans took to Nayanthara's comments section and expressed their love for the couple. A fan wrote, "My heart is going to kollai." Another user wrote, "ohh my goddd this colour on you is so beautiful!!!!"

Later, Vignesh Shivan took to his Instagram story section and reacted to Nayanthara's post. Vignesh wrote, “After attending a wedding. We feel the same for us, the whole day.”

Check out Vignesh Shivan's Instagram story

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's upcoming films

Nayanthara is preparing for her forthcoming sports drama Test, directed by S Sashikanth. The film's ensemble cast also features R Madhavan, Siddharth, Meera Jasmine, and others in pivotal roles.

Besides that, the Jawan actress will reunite with Yogi Babu in the upcoming comedic film Mannangatti Since 1960, helmed by Dude Vicky on his directorial debut.

On the work front, Vignesh is currently planning his upcoming romantic drama, Love Insurance Corporation (LIC). The film stars Pradeep Ranganathan as the protagonist, with Krithi Shetty playing his love interest.

Other than the principal actors, the film also stars S J Suryah, Yogi Babu, Muhammed Rasool, Gouri G. Kishan, and Seeman in key parts. S.S. Lalit Kumar and Vignesh Shivan co-financed the comedy film through their joint ventures Seven Screen Studio and Rowdy Pictures.