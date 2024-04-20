From Sonam Kapoor to Samantha Ruth Prabhu, 6 celebs who owned the week with their fashion-forward choices

Bollywood celebrities never disappoint with their fashion-forward looks, whether on the red carpet or off-duty. The beauties always impress with their sartorial choices.

So, fashion fanatics, let's dive into the glitz and glam of B-town’s best-dressed actresses of the week who have set major style goals. These leading ladies have been rocking some seriously chic looks, from stunning sarees to glamorous gowns.

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor never fails to impress us with her fashion choices. Sonam picked a white button-down shirt from Carolina Herrera's shelves. Her shirt featured a collared neckline, rolled sleeves, and a loose fit. She tucked her white shirt into a voluminous blue skirt with a high waistline and floor-sweeping hem.

The actress kept her accessories minimal, wearing a brown Hermes bag and black sunglasses. For make-up, she opted for a dewy base, blush cheeks, and nude lipstick.

Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna dazzled in a figure-hugging gown by designer label Mishru. Her gown was embroidered and embellished with tulle. It features a square neckline that plunges down and wide straps with scalloped edges.

The Animal actress took a minimal route for accessories with a set of silver earrings. Her glam picks featured brown lipstick, smokey eyes, and arched brows. She went for tousled waves in her hair.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan’s latest style statement has everyone talking. The Bollywood actress stepped out in a gorgeous black-and-white leopard print saree with a striking blue border. She paired her saree look with a simple black backless blouse, letting the saree steal the show.

The Muder Mubarak actress’s choice of accessories was blue and black earrings. With her hair left open, her makeup was straight and subtle, and she rounded off her ethnic look well.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

The Kushi actress picked a white skirt and jacket set from Italian brand Gucci. Her outfit featured a white jacket with texture all over, padded shoulders, long sleeves, and crisp collars.

Samantha added bling to her outfit with a diamond-studded watch from her spiga by Bulgari. She finished her look with wet grunge and minimal makeup, with a hint of nude pink gloss on the lips and highlighter and bronzer on the cheeks to go for a natural glow

Nayanthara

Nayanthara picked a stunning yet simple grey cotton silk striped saree with a matching sleeveless blouse from the brand Anu Vardhan. She enhanced her minimal look with a pearl and kundan choker and layered it with two kundan chains.

The Jawan actress completed her look with matching earrings and bangles. For make-up, she opted for a minimal look featuring kohl-rimmed eyes and nude lips. A tiny bindi and neat bun tied her whole look together.

Kiara Advani

Kiara was spotted wearing a Zara crochet top featuring a round neck and asymmetric hem. She paired her top with blue denim jeans with flared hems. The actress added a blue Dior saddle bag, which served as arm candy. With minimal make-up and transparent heels, she rounded off her look.

In conclusion, Bollywood beauties continue to dazzle us with fashion-forward looks, raising the style bar week after week. With their glam looks, these leading ladies prove that they are the ultimate style icons.

Every week, as we admire their looks, it becomes even clearer that their influence extends beyond the silver screen. Now, we leave it up to you to tell us whose look you liked the most this week. Don’t forget to share your thoughts in the comments below!

