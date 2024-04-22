Nayanthara in her pastel cotton saree has once again proven why ‘less is more’

When it comes to getting ready for special occasions like festivals or gatherings, no one can beat the grace and elegance of sarees. Sarees have been a symbol of Indian tradition and culture for centuries, and now they are a popular choice for women of all ages, including celebrities like Nayanthara, who count them among their favorites.

Nayanthara’s fashion picks never fail to make headlines. Her outfits reflect her personality and she has proven several times now that she likes to keep it simple when it comes to her fashionable looks. The Jawan actress recently draped a stunning pastel saree, and we heart the beautiful color!

Nayanthara’s pastel pick

Lady superstar Nayanthara recently graced an event wearing a stunning pastel saree handpicked from the shelves of Neela by Anu Vardhan. The saree is in a soft lavender hue and is graceful yard-to-yard. What sets the saree apart are the delicate white motifs scattered across its expanse, adding charm and intricacy to the ensemble.

The Bigil actress paired the saree look with a matching half-sleeve blouse of the same color, enhancing the overall look and creating a harmonious color palette. Pastel sarees like Nayanthara’s are a popular choice for summer weddings because of their soft and soothing colors. Also, they are gentle on the eyes and evoke a sense of freshness.

Nayanthara’s accessories and glam

Nayanthara's saree was already beautiful, but her accessories truly elevated her look to another level. She wore a breathtaking necklace adorned with diamonds, which was from Amrapali Jewels. She paired it elegantly with matching earrings and bangles, adding a touch of glamour to her ensemble. For makeup, Nayanthara chose a fresh and radiant look that perfectly complemented her attire. She applied a flawless nude base and opted for brown smokey eyes. Her brows were neatly arched, framing her face beautifully.

Adding a hint of drama, the actress opted for kohl-rimmed eyes and also mauve lipstick which added a subtle pop of color and also matched her saree. She tied her hair in a neat bun adorned with delicate gajra.

In conclusion, pastel saree like Nayanthara’s is a wonderful choice for summer weddings due to their refreshing color and versatility. Whether you are a bride, bridesmaid or guest, opting for a pastel saree is sure to make you feel beautiful, confident and comfortable as you celebrate your happiness in the warm summer breeze.

