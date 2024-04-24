Ajith Kumar starrer Billa to have special re-release in theatres on THIS date

In 2007, Ajith Kumar ruled the big screens with his sensational portrayal of the character Billa. The film directed by Vishnuvardhan was a massive hit and it remains a favorite among many of the actor’s fans even today.

Now, Ajith fans and film lovers can once again enjoy the movie on the big screen. Marking the occasion of Ajith Kumar’s birthday on May 1, 2024, the film Billa is re-releasing.

Ajith Kumar’s Billa re-releasing

According to an X (formerly Twitter) post by industry tracker Ramesh Bala, the film Billa is all set to re-release in Tamil Nadu at around 150+ screens. Moreover, this re-release is certain to become a massive festival for the actor’s fans as May 1 also marks the superstar’s 53rd birthday.

More about Billa

Billa starring Ajith Kumar in the lead role is the official remake of the 1980 Rajinikanth film of the same name which itself was the remake of Amitabh Bachchan starrer 1978 film Don.

The film focuses on the story of an underworld don called David Billa, a notorious international criminal, hiding and operating from Malaysia. When the underworld don is presumed dead, Interpol decides to replace him with a look-alike Saravana Velu, who impersonates the don suffering from amnesia. The remainder of the film focuses on how Velu helps out the police without being revealed as an imposter.

The film also has an additional cast of actors like Nayanthara, Prabhu, Rahman, Namitha, Santhanam, Adithya Menon, John Vijay, and many more playing key roles in the film. The movie also got a prequel in 2012 called Billa II which focused on the story of how Billa became the notorious underworld don.

Ajith Kumar’s Workfront

Ajith Kumar is all set to arrive on the big screens with his next film Vidaa Muyarchi, directed by Magizh Thirumeni. The action thriller is currently under production with actors like Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Sarja, Regina Cassandra, and Arav confirmed to be a part of the film.

The film has mostly been shot in Azerbaijan with a few more schedules yet to be completed. Moreover, the actor has also lined up his next film Good Bad Ugly, set to be helmed by Mark Antony director Adhik Ravichandran.

