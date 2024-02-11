South Newsmakers Of The Week: Janhvi Kapoor in Ram Charan's RC16 to Trisha joins Chiranjeevi's Vishwambhara

This week was not great but had been buzzing with some exciting news from the South Indian film industry. Among the top newsmakers of the week were Janhvi Kapoor and Trisha Krishnan, who made headlines for their upcoming projects.

Janhvi Kapoor, as we all know, is all set to make her Tollywood debut with Jr NTR's Devara. Now, she has also been roped in for Ram Charan's untitled film RC16. Janhvi's addition to the cast has only added to the excitement, and fans are eagerly waiting to see her on the big screen in her second Telugu film after Devara.

Meanwhile, in the other news, Trisha has bagged a role in Chiranjeevi's Vishwambhara. The film, which is written and directed by Mallidi Vassishta and produced by UV Creations, marks Trisha's reunion with Chiranjeevi after more than a decade. The two had previously worked together in the 2006 film, Stalin.

Check out the list of top news from the South Indian Film industry



1. Janhvi Kapoor in Ram Charan's RC16



After Jr NTR's Devara, Janvhi Kapoor has signed her second Telugu film with Ram Charan. Tentatively titled RC16, the film will be directed by Buchi Babu. According to our sources, the timelines of the shoot are being figured out. Janhvi Kapoor is very excited to team up with Ram Charan for the first time on a big-budget Pan India film. However, the makers are yet to make an official announcement.

2. Trisha joins Chiranjeevi's Vishwambhara



The gorgeous Trisha is making a comeback to Telugu cinema after almost 18 years. The film also marks her reunion with Chiranjeevi after the 2006 Telugu movie Stalin. Chiranjeevi welcomed Trisha on board with a video from sets and it captures beautiful moments. Vishwambhara is a socio-fantasy film written and directed by Mallidi Vassishta and produced by UV Creations.

3. Lal Salaam and Eagle Release



This week, South moviegoers were treated with not just one or two but many big releases including Lal Salaam starring Rajinikanth in a cameo and Ravi Teja's Eagle. Both films have opened to decent responses from the audience and critics alike. Besides, Malayalam films Anweshippin Kandethum and Premalu have also opened to fantastic response.

4. Kadaisi Vivasayi actress Kasammal passes away at 71



Veteran actress Kasammal, known for her performance in the 2021 film Kadaisi Vivasayi passed away after being brutally beaten by her son. She was 71. Her son, P Namakodi, has now been taken into custody by the Tamil Nadu Police.

5. Bramayugam trailer



The much-awaited trailer of Bramayugam featuring Mammootty was released this week and it will leave an unforgettable impression. The trailer teases chilling visuals and an exceptional performance from Mammootty.

