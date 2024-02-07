Ayalaan OTT release date: When and where to watch Sivakarthikeyan starrer science fiction film online

Sivakarthikeyan is undeniably one of the most versatile and talented actors in the Tamil film industry at present. The actor is currently basking in the success of his latest film, Ayalaan, helmed by R. Ravikumar. The one-of-a-kind science fiction action film hit the silver screens on January 12th, on the occasion of Sankranti.

At the time of release, the film garnered highly positive reviews by fans and critics alike, especially for the performances, the CGI, and the plotline of the story. In the latest update, Ayalaan is all set to make its OTT premiere on SunNXT. The streaming platform took to their social media to make the announcement with the caption: “Thamizh and Tattoo are all set to meet you on February 9th”

Check out the post below:

More about Ayalaan

Ayalaan revolves around a happy-go-lucky man named Thamizh, played by Sivakarthikeyan. He stumbles upon an alien from a distant planet, who he later names Tattoo. Tattoo tells him about an evil scientist Aryan who attempts to extract a deadly gas using the alien, which has the potential to be quite harmful for the planet. How Thamizh and Tattoo join hands to stop the evil scientist forms the crux of the story.

Advertisement

Even before the film was released, the makers had hinted at a potential sequel for the film. In fact, on January 18th, the makers even put out a statement on their social media saying that they had teamed up with VFX Studio PhantomFX in order to create a visually stunning experience in the second part of the film.

Cast and crew of Ayalaan

Ayalaan marks the second directorial venture of R. Ravikumar, and his first collaboration with Sivakarthikeyan. Apart from the Don actor, the film also features an ensemble cast including Rakul Preet Singh, Sharad Kelkar, Yogi Babu, Karunakaran, Bhanupriya and many more in prominent roles. Additionally, the voiceover for the alien has been done by Siddharth.

The film has been bankrolled by KJR studios in collaboration with PhantomFX. AR Rahman has composed the music for the film, while Nirav Shah and Ruben take care of the cinematography and editing departments respectively.

ALSO READ: Ayalaan 2 Update: Sivakarthikeyan starrer gets massive budget; deets inside