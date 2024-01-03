Superstar Mahesh Babu launches Jayaram starrer Abraham Ozler’s trailer; film promises an emotional crime drama

Superstar Mahesh Babu recently took it to his official X (formerly Twitter) handle to share the official trailer of actor Jayaram’s next Malayalam film, Abraham Ozler.

The Superstar wrote, “Happy to launch the trailer of #AbrahamOzler. Wishing #Jayaram and the entire team a huge success!” wishing the best for his Guntur Kaaram co-actor’s film to succeed.

Watch Abraham Ozler’s official trailer

Abraham Ozler is the latest crime drama film co-produced and directed by Anjaam Pathira director Midhun Manuel Thomas and written by Randheer Krishnan. The film has Jayaram in the lead role, who, judging from the trailer, is a police officer who is suffering from insomnia due to a prior case.

The film focuses on an in-depth police investigation led by Jayaram’s character with an underlying emotional plot in the film. The film has an ensemble cast of actors like Anaswara Rajan, Arjun Ashokan, Senthil Krishna, Jagadeesh, and many more, playing crucial roles in the movie.

The film has roped in Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana music composer Midhun Mukundan, who previously worked in Mammootty’s Rorschach. The film’s camera and editing are done by Theni Eswar and Shameer Muhammed, respectively. Moreover, the film is also said to have Mammootty in a special cameo role, which is evident by the end of the trailer when Mammootty is heard saying, “Devil’s alternative.”

Actor Jayaram has been actively seen in other language films for quite some time now. In 2023, the actor appeared alongside Shiva Rajkumar starrer Ghost and is next set to appear alongside Mahesh Babu in Telugu for the film Guntur Kaaram. Additionally, the actor is also joining again with Thalapathy Vijay after their 2012 film Thuppaki with Venkat Prabhu’s film The Greatest Of All Time (G.O.A.T).

Mahesh Babu’s next

Mahesh Babu is set to return to the big screens after almost two years with his masala action entertainer film Guntur Kaaram, directed by Trivikram Srinivas in their third collaboration.

The film has an ensemble cast of actors like Sreeleela, Meenakshii Chaudhary, Ramya Krishnan, Jagapathi Babu, Jayaram, and many more, playing crucial roles in the film. The film is musically composed by S Thaman and is set to hit theaters on 12th January 2024 for the occasion of Sankranti.

