Is Mahesh Babu-SS Rajamouli film SSMB 29's budget four times more than Baahubali-2? Details inside

Superstar Mahesh Babu is currently gearing up for his next release, Guntur Kaaram, which is set to release in theaters on 12th January 2024. But more than that, people are highly expecting how SSMB 29 will turn out.

As reported earlier by many, Superstar Mahesh Babu and legendary director SS Rajamouli are set to work together for the first time, and according to a recent report, the film is set to be made on a whopping budget of Rs 1000 crores, making it one of the most expensive budgets for a movie in India.

SSMB 29 to be made at a whopping budget?

According to a source from Filmy Focus, the film’s budget is estimated to be Rs 1000 crores, making it four times more than that of Prabhas’ Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, which is said to be made on a budget of Rs 250 crores. Moreover, even RRR, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, only cost around Rs 550 crores to make.

Earlier, it was exclusively reported by Pinkvilla itself that SSMB 29 is set to be an African Jungle adventure film, with a source adding that the film’s makers are planning to collaborate with international studios to reach the films even at the remotest places of the world. It was also reported that the film will be made in Indian style while the visuals will be the joint collaborative work of the best technologies around the globe.

Moreover, it was previously reported that Mahesh Babu will be playing the role inspired by the characterization of Lord Hanuman from Hindu mythology, which is a norm in SS Rajamouli’s films as he is rooted in telling stories like that. The film is reportedly being made as a two-part franchise, which will span over four years, though an official confirmation about the same has yet to be made.

Mahesh Babu’s Workfront

Mahesh Babu has teamed up with director Trivikram Srinivas for the film Guntur Kaaram, marking their third collaboration after blockbuster films like Athadu and Khaleja. The film is said to be a masala entertainer flick with Sreeleela and Meenakshii Chaudhary playing the lead female roles.

The film also has an ensemble cast of actors like Jagapathi Babu, Ramya Krishnan, Jayaram, Easwari Rao, Prakash Raj, and many more. The film’s music is composed by S Thaman, with Manoj Paramahamsa handling the camera with Naveen Nooli editing the film.

Disclaimer: The budget figures are compiled from various sources and our own research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data.

