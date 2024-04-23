Australian cricket team and current Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper, Pat Cummins, had the pleasure of meeting Tollywood's beloved Prince, superstar Mahesh Babu. The two stalwarts from different fields met for an Ad shoot in which they will be featuring. Mayank Agarwal was also present during their meeting.

Cummins shared a delightful photo of their meeting on social media, captioning it, "Lovely to meet the Prince of Tollywood! @urstrulyMahesh." Mahesh Babu reciprocated the admiration by replying to Cummins' post, expressing his gratitude and fandom with the words, "An absolute honor! A big fan!".

Mahesh Babu meets Pat Cummins

Fans reaction

As soon as the Guntur Kaaram actor shared the photos on his Instagram account, fans couldn’t help but notice how their favorite superstar is aging like fine wine.

One of the many comments read, “Pat cummins age : 30

Mahesh babu age : 48.”

Another wrote, “cummins kante babu ae young ga unnadu choodataniki (Babu is younger than Cummins).”

One of Mahesh Babu's fans wrote, "Believe me, the difference between pat Cummins and Mahesh Babu is almost 19 Years."

Meeting of two heartthrobs of Hyderabad

Mahesh Babu's popularity in Tollywood is unmatchable. He has been ruling the industry for more than two decades and still continues to do it. Known as the Prince of Tollywood, he has gained a devoted fan base due to extraordinary performances and his charm.

At the same time, Pat Cummins has risen to stardom in Hyderabad as the captain of the Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL team. Despite initial hesitations from some Hyderabadians due to him beating India in the World Cup final as the Australian captain, Cummins has quickly won over the city with his leadership skills and transforming SRH into a batting powerhouse that was loved by fans.

The idea of a collaboration between Mahesh Babu and Pat Cummins in an advertisement is highly exciting, as it combines the star power of Tollywood with the sporting excellence of cricket in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad and its love for Aussie Captains

It’s crucial to note that Australian cricketers have a history of loving Tollywood movies and actors.

David Warner has connected with the local culture through initiatives like doing the Pushpa dance, Instagram reels on Telugu songs, and his recent collaboration with SS Rajamouli for an advertisement.

Now, Cummins had a chance to join the most loved Australians list of Hyderabad and seemingly he grabbed it.

