9 Kamal Haasan's Best Movies: Anbe Sivam to Nayakan

As many people already know, Kamal Haasan is an irreplaceable figure in Indian cinema who has factored in various innovations. His films like Moondram Pirai, Indian, and Virumaandi are still loved and celebrated by many people, even today. The actor-turned-politician has always provided the best movies, some being downright funny and some being thought-provoking and emotional.

A filmmaker beyond simple knowledge, Kamal Haasan, as an Indian actor, has always strived to improve the culture of cinema in India. So here are 9 of the best Kamal Haasan films you can watch now and enjoy this weekend!

9 Kamal Haasan Best Movies

1. Anbe Sivam (2003)

Cast: Kamal Haasan, Madhavan, Kiran Rathod, Nassar, Santhana Bharathi, Seema, and Yugi Sethu

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Timeline: 2 hours and 28 minutes

If you're a fan of feel-good comedies with performances and content bound to stay with you forever, then surely tune in today and watch the 2003 film Anbe Sivam. The slice-of-life drama flick features the tale of Anbarasu, an advertisement director who unexpectedly meets with a deformed social activist called Nallasivam.

Both men, being at the two ends of their ideological spectrum, end up traveling together as they need to reach Chennai from Odisha. The rest of the film focuses on how Nallasivam became a deformed person, his love story, and how the two men traveling together change Anbarasu’s perspective towards life. The film directed by Sundar C was written by Haasan himself and sheds light on themes like communism, atheism, and altruism, along with the actor’s humanist values. The film also offers spectacular music tracks crafted by composer Vidyasagar.

2. Mahanadi (1994)

Cast: Kamal Haasan, Sukanya, SN Lakshmi, Tulasi, Shobana Vignesh, Poornam Viswanathan, Rajesh, Cochin Haneefa

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Timeline: 2 hours and 42 minutes

A film that can leave you speechless with its emotions and core plot is the 1994 crime drama film Mahanadi. The movie showcases the life of Krishnaswamy, a widower who lives with his mother-in-law and his two children in a village near Kumbakonam.

His life takes a turn when a con artist from Chennai persuades him to join the latter's chit-fund business. Though initially reluctant, Krishnaswamy agrees to the same for a more luxurious lifestyle. However, the con man soon swindles his money, leading to Krishna’s arrest. Bound in jail, his family shatters into pieces, only for him to pick it up once he is released.

The film, directed by Santhana Bharathi, is based on a story written by Haasan himself and deals with various societal issues like corruption and child trafficking. The movie also showcases a stellar performance by Haasan that is bound to leave you in tears. Interestingly, it was also the first film in India to make use of the non-linear editing tool, Avid Technology.

3. Varumayin Niram Sigappu (1980)

Cast: Kamal Haasan, Sridevi, Pratap Pothen, R. Dilip, S. Ve. Shekher

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Timeline: 2 hours and 1 minute

A film that was released decades ago and still holds relevance in various sectors of life is the 1980 film Varumayin Niram Sigappu (translates to The Color of Poverty is Red), directed by legendary filmmaker K Balachander.

The movie features the story of Rangan, an unemployed Tamil man who lives in Delhi in search of a job. Though he is without a job, he is adamant about his principles, as he is the follower of writer and activist Subramania Bharati, staying true to them, making it even harder for him to secure a job and struggle in poverty. During this chaos, he also meets and becomes acquainted with a young woman called Devi. The rest of the film focuses on how Rangan manages to live his life and come out of poverty.

The hard-hitting satirical movie focused on the theme of the unemployment crisis India was facing in the 1980s. Even after years of release, the film’s philosophical take and depiction remain a true testament and relevant to many. The film also criticizes factional politics, bureaucracy, and nepotism as the main reasons for unemployment and poverty in the country. The film was also remade in Hindi by the name Zara Si Zindagi.

4. Panchatanthiram (2002)

Cast: Kamal Haasan, Jayaram, Simran, Ramya Krishnan, Ramesh Aravind, Sriman, Yugi Sethu

Where to watch: Sun NXT

Timeline: 2 hours and 35 minutes

A rib-tickling Kamal Haasan comedy movie that still feels fresh with every rewatch is the iconic 2002 film Panchatanthiram. The film tells the tale of a Canada-based Tamil pilot called Rama Chandra Murthy, also known as Ram CM.

Being a womanizer, the pilot is often caught up in shenanigans involving women he dates, ultimately even creating a chaotic atmosphere with his wife, whom he actually loves. Caught up in misunderstandings, his wife leaves him, prompting his four best friends to match him up with Maragathavalli, alias Maggie, which backfires, creating a totally confusing, wild, and fun movie.

For anyone looking for 2 hours of impeccable comedy not only by Haasan but also by actors Jayaram, Yugi Sethu, Simran, and Ramya Krishnan surely check out this KS Ravikumar directorial flick.

5. Hey Ram (2000)

Cast: Kamal Haasan, Shah Rukh Khan, Hema Malini, Rani Mukerji, Vasundhara Das, Girish Karnad, and Naseeruddin Shah

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Timeline: 3 hours and 30 minutes

A film that can be considered a masterclass of filmmaking and writing is the 2000 film Hey Ram, written and directed by Kamal Haasan himself. The movie depicts the story of Saket Ram, an old man who is on his deathbed, remembering his past life and the tribulations he had to face.

The film then shifts back to his flashback, set in 1946, where he and his friend Amjad Ali Khan are archaeologists. After the archaeological site they were working in was shut down, Saket moved back to Calcutta to be with his wife, Aparna. Though things seem to be taking off on a blissful tale for the couple, it all ends abruptly as they are attacked on Direct Action Day.

Filled with hatred and anguish, Saket decides to take revenge on the people responsible, and guided by a fascist, he plans to execute Mahatma Gandhi. The film explores the genre of alternative history along with personal notes from Haasan’s own initial perspective on Gandhian principles and how they later changed to support them. Moreover, the powerful performance by Haasan is a lesson for any aspiring actor.

6. Gunaa (1991)

Cast: Kamal Haasan, Rekha, Roshini, Janagaraj, S. P. Balasubrahmanyam, Girish Karnad

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Timeline: 3 hours

A psychological romantic drama that explores the tale of a recently released psychiatric patient called Gunaa. The film directed by Santhana Bharathi focuses on a mentally disturbed man who imagines a fictitious figure, an avatar of Goddess Abhirami, as his future wife.

In search of his wife, he comes across a heiress, Roshini, who he believes to be the goddess’ avatar. This prompts him to kidnap her, trying to make her fall in love with him. The highly engaging romantic drama also presents some beautiful musical tracks by Ilaiyaraaja along with a mind-baffling performance by Haasan.

7. Sigappu Rojakkal (1978)

Cast: Kamal Haasan, Sridevi, Goundamani, Bhagyaraj, and Vadivukkarasi

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Timeline: 2 hours and 9 minutes

A one-of-a-kind psychological thriller that everyone should at least watch once is the 1978 Bharathirajaa directorial film Sigappu Rojakkal. The movie features Dileep, a successful industrialist who, despite having a humble and gentle exterior, is a man with a dark side.

He often enjoys preying on women, sleeping with them, and finally killing them off due to his past experiences involving women and how it turned him into a hater. These killings are also watched by his mentor and adoptive father, who is also a deranged misogynist like him. Trying to capture his new prey, Dileep becomes acquainted with a garment saleswoman, Sarada.

Being from a conservative family, Sarada will only sleep with him after marriage, which develops their relationship into a union only for time to show what Dileep’s true nature is and how he became who he is today. If you want to see a young Kamal Haasan (who was 23 at the time) putting forth an exceptional and edge-of-the-seat performance, then definitely watch this gem of a film.

8. Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu (2006)

Cast: Kamal Haasan, Lev Gorn, Daniel Balaji, Prakash Raj, Jyothika, Kamalinee Mukherjee

Where to watch: Sun NXT

Timeline: 2 hours and 30 minutes

A classic neo-noir action thriller written and directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon in his own style is the commercial and critically hit film, Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu. The movie tells the tale of DCP Raghavan, a widowed police officer assigned to find a former high-ranking policeman’s missing daughter.

Along with finding the whereabouts of the culprits, the film also showcased the personal life of Raghavan and how he lost his wife due to his own job profile. If you are a fan of suspense films and also love Gautham Menon's style of filmmaking, then you should surely watch this film on OTT.

9. Nayakan (1987)

Cast: Kamal Haasan, Saranya Ponvannan, Janagaraj, Delhi Ganesh, Karthika, Nizhalgal Ravi, Nassar, Tinnu Anand

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Timeline: 2 hours and 1 minute

A classic Indian film that every person should at least watch once in their lifetime is the 1987 Mani Ratnam movie, Nayakan. The movie, starring Kamal Haasan in the lead role, features the story of Sakthivel Naicker.

Naicker is brought up in the slums of Dharavi after running away from his home when his father was killed by police officers. Raised up by a kind-hearted smuggler, he also becomes versed in the life of smuggling and uses the money he makes to better the lives of people living in the slums. The rest of the film showcases the ups and downs he has had in his life up until his old age.

The film, inspired by the American classic The Godfather and the real-life story of Bombay underworld don Varadarajan Mudaliar, not only became a sensational hit but a movie enjoying cult status even today. Many filmmakers consider this as their bible, providing an understanding of filmmaking and acting.

All the above-mentioned films are only some of the few best performances given by Kamal Haasan in his filmography. These movies are surely great, but many more films by the legendary artist can also be considered the best in the country, if not the world.

