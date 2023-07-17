THROWBACK: When Taapsee Pannu called out director K Raghavendra Rao over his obsession with actress’ midriff

Taapsee Pannu made her screen debut with the 2010 Telugu film Jhummandi Naadam. She was paired opposite Manoj Manchu in this film, which was directed by experienced director K Raghavendra Rao. Thirteen years after her debut, Taapsee has established herself as someone who has attained success in her own right across multiple film industries in India. Back in 2017, the actress talked about her experience working on her debut film and also about Raghavendra Rao’s midriff obsession.

Taapsee Pannu called out director K Raghavendra Rao over his midriff obsession

It is well known that director Raghavendra Rao has an obsession with showing the midriffs of his actresses on screen. Not just that, it is also common knowledge that in his movies, flowers and fruits are thrown at an actress’ midriff. But when Taapsee Pannu reiterated this, she was mercilessly trolled and attacked on social media.

In an interview the Aadukalam actress did with East India Company in 2017, she spoke about her Telugu debut. She spoke, more in a humorous tone than in an accusatory tone, about Raghavendra Rao throwing a coconut at her midriff during her very first day of shoot. The first scene that the actress shot was a song sequence in which a coconut was thrown at her midriff. Taapsee went on to state that she knew that the director is known to throw fruits and flowers at an actress's midriff. But when she got there, she was taken aback when she got to know that instead of flowers and fruits, she would in turn have a coconut thrown at her.

The actress further revealed that she does not know what is so sensuous about it. The trolling that the actress received for sharing the instance soon got out of hand. Many Telugu media sites and filmmakers started to make statements against the actress for her comments about Raghavendra Rao. The trolling got to the point that Tapsee had to issue an apology.

