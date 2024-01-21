Tovino Thomas makes a special announcement on his 35th birthday

As Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas turns 35 today, there is a lot to look back on, and more importantly, a lot to look forward to. The actor is on a roll at the moment, with back-to-back exciting projects lined up. The actor has had a terrific 2023, with the smash hit 2018, becoming the most successful Malayalam film of all time. But let’s not get into the past just yet as there is more exciting news ahead.

On the occasion of Tovino Thomas’ birthday, a new exciting project has been announced, titled Munpe. Tovino took to social media to share this news with his fans. The caption of the post reads, “To what extent will you go to get back the one you lost?” The film is touted to be a fantastical romance drama, that is set out of this world. The first-look poster of the film offers an interesting glimpse into what the world of Munpe could look like.

First Look Poster of Munpe

Details about Munpe

Munpe has been written by Tina Thomas and is set to be directed by Saiju Sreedharan, who is also the editor of the movie. Dolwin Kuriakose is producing the film under the Theatre of Dreams banner. Sushin Shyam is composing the background score for the film whereas Rex Vijayan is composing the songs for Munpe. More details about the cast and crew are to be awaited.

Tovino Thomas upcoming movies

As mentioned earlier, Tovino has had quite an interesting year in 2023, with no dearth of projects. Apart from 2018, the actor also featured in the wacky and immersive Adrishya Jalakangal, portraying the role of a man who can communicate with the dead. Tovino also acted in a movie called Neelavelicham, which was based on a short story written by renowned writer Muhammad Vaikom Basheer.

And now in 2024, Tovino has multiple projects already lined up. Anweshippin Kandethum is Tovino’s next venture, which is slated for release on February 9th, 2024 in theatres. It is a mystery investigative thriller, where Tovino will be essaying the role of a cop. Apart from that, Tovino will also star in Lucifer 2: Emupuraan, a sequel to the superhit Lucifer.

Not only that, Tovino also has a massive Pan-Indian release in the form of the Jithin Laal directorial Ajayante Randam Moshanam, also known as ARM. The first look of the film is set to release soon.

