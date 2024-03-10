Dhanush calls Manjummel Boys director Chidambaram after watching the film; here’s how he reacted

Director Chidambaram Poduval is on cloud nine at the moment with the gigantic success of his film Manjummel Boys. The two-time director recently met with legendary Tamil actor Kamal Haasan and interacted with him regarding the film.

A few days ago, director Chidambaram also met with actor Dhanush, a photo of which surfaced online, leading to rumors about a possible collaboration between the two artists. Speaking about the same, in an interview, Chidambaram said that Dhanush called him after watching the film. “If I get a chance to work with Dhanush I’ll work with him, he’s a big actor,” the director said.

Further talking about Dhanush’s reaction to Manjummel Boys, Chidambaram said that Dhanush loved the film, so much that he called him for a meeting.

Then, talking about Dhanush’s Pudhupettai, the director said, “I’m a big fan of Pudhupettai and I watched it countless times and I love Selvaraghavan also.”

While nothing has been confirmed yet, fans have already started visualizing Dhanush in the direction of Chidambaram for D54.

When Dhanush met Manjummel Boys director

More about Manjummel Boys

Manjummel Boys is a Malayalam language survival thriller movie starring Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Lal Jr., and others in key roles. The film is based on a true story about a group of boys from Kochi whose vacation in Kodaikanal turns sour when one of the Manjummel Boys gets trapped in the treacherous depths of the Guna caves.

Manjummel Boys has been produced by Soubin Shahir under the Parava Films banner in association with Sree Gokulam Cinemas. Sushin Shyam has composed the music for the film.

Manjummel Boys recently crossed the 100 crore mark, making it one of the very few Malayalam films to achieve this feat. The film is growing with every passing day and is on track to cross the lifetime collections of Tovino Thomas’ 2018: Everyone is a Hero.

Dhanush’s upcoming projects

Dhanush is on a roll at the moment, with exciting projects lined up for the actor. Just yesterday, the first look and title of his upcoming film with director Sekhar Kammula was unveiled, titled Kubera. Kubera also stars Nagarjuna and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles

Apart from Kubera, Dhanush will also be seen in Raayan, a landmark 50th film for the actor. Dhanush will also helm the director’s role for Raayan after many years. Raayan stars SJ Suryah, Prakash Raj, Selvaraghavan, Kalidas Jayaram, Sundeep Kishan, Dushara Vijayan, and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar among others.

