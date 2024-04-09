7 Best Malayalam crime thriller movies; From Drishyam to Memories

Crime thriller movies in Malayalam cinema have always been an enjoyable genre to explore. The suspense of solving crimes and the unfurling of the mysteries lying in the shadows truly bring out some of the best crime thriller movies to be ever made.

Exploring the intense world of crime, here are some of the best Malayalam crime thriller movies. If you are in the mood to catch a crime thriller today, then this list will definitely help you out!

7 Best Malayalam Crime Thriller Movies:

1. Drishyam (2013)

Cast: Mohanlal, Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Kalabhavan Shajohn, Asha Sharath, Siddique, Roshan Basheer

Rating: 8.3/10

Timeline: 2 hours and 40 minutes

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

If a list of the best crime thriller movies in Malayalam is being made, no way someone could miss out on a film like Drishyam. The epitome of suspense and mystery in a crime thriller, this Mohanlal starrer should definitely be the textbook definition of twists and turns.

Written and directed by Jeethu Joseph, the film focuses on the life of Georgekutty, a local cable TV operator. After a young guy called Varun Prabhakar goes missing, suspicions lead to Georgekutty and his family being involved in the matter. Prompted by this, the victim’s mother, IG Geetha Prabhakar sets out to hunt down the accused.

The film has an ensemble cast of actors led by the legendary actor Mohanlal himself in the leading role. The film has been one of the most successful films in India, being remade in multiple languages along with International languages like Chinese and Korean. The film also has a sequel called Drishyam 2.

2. Kannur Squad (2023)

Cast: Mammootty, Rony David Raj, Azees Nedumangad, Shabareesh Varma, Kishore

Rating: 7.6/10

Timeline: 2 hours and 41 minutes

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

For those who love a well-written crime thriller along with a road trip, then the film Kannur Squad is your cup of tea. The film directed by cinematographer-turned-director Roby Varghese Raj follows the story of a crime investigation unit called Kannur Squad.

The Kannur Squad is actually based on the real-life crime unit of the same name formed by the former Kannur SP Sreejith IPS. The film focuses on a four-man squad of policemen who set out on a journey to capture the suspects in a murder case who have fled the borders of Kerala and moved up North.

The film starring Mammootty in the lead role presented one of the best acting performances by the Megastar, making it a one-of-a-kind crime thriller to enjoy on Disney+ Hotstar today.

3. Ela Veezha Poonchira (2022)

Cast: Soubin Shahir, Sudhi Koppa, Jude Anthany Joseph, Jithu Ashraf

Rating: 7.2/10

Timeline: 1 hour and 44 minutes

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Ela Veezha Poonchira is a critically acclaimed crime thriller film focusing on Madhu, a police officer in the hilltops of Poonchira. The police station is on a remote hilltop that is prone to lightning where two police constables are always stationed for the protection of the people.

While they are stationed there, a mysterious event takes place as a woman’s body parts are found scattered all over various parts of the land. This prompts the two police officers to get behind the tragic occurrence and find who’s responsible, making the film one of the best Malayalam crime thriller movies to be watched.

4. Joseph (2018)

Cast: Joju George, Dileesh Pothan, Irshad, Athmiya Rajan, Johny Antony, Sudhi Koppa, Malavika Menon

Rating: 8/10

Timeline: 2 hours and 18 minutes

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Joseph is one of those kinds of crime thriller movies that is destined to stay with you even after years of watching the film. The film focuses on the life of a retired police officer called Joseph, who is extremely efficient in his work and skillful in deductions. Ever since a tragedy had occurred in his life, the man lives a solitary life even letting go of his wife.

Things take a turn for the worse when his ex-wife has passed away in mysterious circumstances, prompting him to take matters into his own hands and unravel the mystery. The film starring Joju George in the title role also brings out one of the best performances the actor has done in his filmography.

The film has already been remade into languages like Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada with reports of a Hindi remake in the way which will feature Sunny Deol in the lead role.

5. Anweshippin Kandethum (2024)

Cast: Tovino Thomas, Vineeth Thattil David, Pramod Veliyanad, Baburaj, Sadiq, Shammi Thilakan, Siddique

Rating: 7.5/10

Timeline: 2 hours and 22 minutes

Where to watch: Netflix

Anweshippin Kandethum is the latest crime thriller film in Malayalam which has its share of well-thought twists and turns, making it a worthwhile watch right now. The film focuses on the newly appointed Sub-Inspector of Police Anand Narayanan (played by Tovino Thomas) who comes across a murder case of a young girl called Lovely Mathan.

Though honest about his work, he is thrown off sideways by his superiors due to religious politics and fails in his mission due to a suspect's untimely death. To regain his goodwill and reputation as a police, he is assigned to an unsolvable case hoping to resurrect himself and his team.

6. Anjaam Pathira (2020)

Cast: Kunchacko Boban, Sharaf U Dheen, Sreenath Bhasi, Unnimaya Prasad, Jinu Joseph

Rating: 7.9/10

Timeline: 2 hours and 24 minutes

Where to watch: Sun NXT

A completely different genre for actor Kunchacko Boban, the film Anjaam Pathira premiered in theaters in 2020, making it a must-watch crime thriller in Malayalam cinema. The film directed by Midhun Manuel Thomas focuses on Anwar Hussain, a psychologist who works as a consulting criminologist in Kochi City Police helping out the police now and then.

Things take an interesting turn when a string of murders starts to occur in the city, targeting only police officers. Identified as the act of a serial killer, Anwar and the team of investigating officers set out to find the killer before it's too late. The film starring Kunchacko Boban in the lead role also has actors like Sharaf U Dheen, Sreenath Bhasi, Unnimaya Prasad, and many more in key roles.

7. Memories (2013)

Cast: Prithviraj Sukumaran, SP Sreekumar, Vijayaraghavan, Meghana Raj, Miya George, Suresh Krishna

Rating: 8/10

Timeline: 2 hours and 23 minutes

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Saving the best for the last, here’s one of the most exciting and compelling crime thriller movies in Malayalam cinema to be ever made. Memories, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role focuses on the life of Sam Alex IPS, an SP in Kerala Police who has been an alcoholic ever since the death of his wife and daughter.

Due to the incompetence of the investigating officer of a recent string of murders, Sam Alex is forced to take up the mission of hunting down the criminal. The film not only offers a well-written and suspenseful crime thriller in Malayalam but also presents a great performance by Prithviraj who dominates the character with every essence he has.

The above-mentioned list of films featuring some of the best crime thrillers in Malayalam cinema only scraps the top of the barrel in terms of great films that are present in the industry. Many more Malayalam crime-thrillers are also there, especially in the era of 1990s films.

