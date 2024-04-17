Kireedam Promo song OUT: Tovino Thomas steals show as superstar David Padikkal in new peppy track from Nadikar

Tovino Thomas is certainly one of the finest actors in Malayalam films nowadays. The actor has always presented himself with total conviction as well as explored every genre to become a well-established actor. Tovino has a long line-up of big projects including his upcoming film titled Nadikar.

Now in a recent update, the makers of Nadikar have released the second song from the film titled Kireedam. The song has been written and sung by MC Couper himself, while it has been composed by Yakzan Gary Pereira and Neha S Nair.

Watch Kireedam song from Nadikar

The vibrant track features Tovino as his alter ego David Padikkal and grooves to the beat of MC Couper. The song also gives a glimpse of Bhavana who will be playing the love interest of David in the film. Soubin Shahir and Sreenath Bhasi were also seen foot-tapping on the track.

The video also shows sequences from Tovino's upcoming film. The official music partners took to their social platform Instagram to share a short clip and wrote, "#Kireedam is for those who dare to dream. Written and sung by @thecouperman. Musicby@yakzangp @nnehanair!"

Watch Kireedam announcement post

More about Tovino Thomas' Nadikar

The film was originally titled Nadikar Thilakam, and it grabbed headlines after receiving outrage from a segment of the audience. The title generated outrage among followers of late actor Sivaji Ganesan who claimed that it belongs solely to him and is insulting to the great actor. Later, the makers of the film chose to alter the title to Nadikar.

Apart from Tovino Thomas, the film features Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Lal Jr, Shine Tom Chacko, Balu Varghese, and others in key parts. Nadikar has been directed by Lal Jr and produced by Naveen Yerneni, Y Ravi Shankar, Allan Antony, and Anoop Venugopal through Mythri Movie Makers and Godspeed. The comedy-drama flick is all set to release in theaters on May 3, 2024.

Watch Nadikar official teaser

How excited are you for Tovino Thomas' Nadikar? Let us know in the comments section below.

