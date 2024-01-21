Top 5 must-watch movies of Tovino Thomas on his birthday; 2018 to Kala

Tovino Thomas, the Malayalam superstar who started off his career in 2012, turns 35 today, January 21. The actor started with small roles and slowly built a name for himself with award-winning performances over the years. Tovino has essayed a variety of roles and has not shied away from experimenting throughout his career.

From acting in supporting roles and delivering the first-ever Malayalam superhero film to acting in a film with only fight sequences, the actor has already made a mark within such a short period in the Malayalam Film Industry.

Here, we take a look at 5 of the best films starring Tovino Thomas in descending order of their year of release.

5 must-watch movies of Tovino Thomas

2018: Everyone Is A Hero(2023)

Writer-Director: Jude Anthany Joseph

Runtime: 2 hours 28 minutes

IMDb Rating: 8.4/10

Cast: Tovino Thomas, Kunchako Boban, Aparna Balamurali, Asif Ali, Lal

Genre: Thriller/Drama

Where To Watch: Sony Liv

2018 is a marvel of filmmaking, that brings to light one of the most horrifying times in Kerala, the floods of 2018. The film boasts of a talented star cast, but it is Tovino Thomas who anchors this film through and through. His performance as Anoop and his arc from a timid ex-army officer to the brave savior of the village will just leave you in awe. Tovino lived in this character of Anoop and made all of us shed a tear by the end.

2. Thallumaala(2022)

Writer-Director: Khalid Rahman

Runtime: 2 hours 27 minutes

IMDb Rating: 7/10

Cast: Tovino Thomas, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Shine Tom Chacko

Genre: Action/Drama

Where To Watch: Netflix

Thallumaala was a film that proved that Tovino could really pull off any kind of role. Whether it was a serious character or a comedic character, or in this case, an awkward mix of both, the actor brought his best foot forward. Thallumaala is one of the most unique films you will ever see, with the entire film being just a chain of highly stylized action set pieces, with a quirky soundtrack. While it is hard to pull off such wacky characters with conviction, Tovino fits in so perfectly as the always over-dressed, loud, and boisterous man, despite never attempting such a role before in his career.

3. Minnal Murali(2021)

Writer-Director: Basil Joseph

Runtime: 2 hours 39 minutes

IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

Cast: Tovino Thomas, Guru Somasundaram, Shelly Kishore, Femina George

Genre: Action/Adventure

Where To Watch: Netflix

The first-ever Malayalam superhero film, and what a way to kickstart things. Tovino plays the role of Minnal Murali, an ordinary man who finds himself with extraordinary powers after being struck by lightning. Tovino’s charm and the innocence on his face make you really root for the character. What makes this film so effective is also the villain character played by Guru Somasundaram, who gets a powerful back story, making this clash between the two superhumans thoroughly exciting.



4. Kala(2021)

Writer-Director: Rohith VS

Runtime: 2 hours 10 minutes

IMDb Rating: 6.7/10

Cast: Tovino Thomas, Sumesh Moor, Divya Pillai, Lal

Genre: Action/Thriller

Where To Watch: Amazon Prime/Aha

Disclaimer: Kala contains heavy violence and the scenes can often be unhinged in their execution, watch at your own discretion.

Kala can be best described as an onion, simple in its appearance, but as you peel one layer after the other, you realize that you’re not ready for what you signed up for. Although the film isn’t flawless, it has to be one of Tovino’s career-best performances. He portrays the character of Shaji, a man with a flawed past, who lets his ego and stubbornness lead him to self-destruction. It is also one of Tovino’s most underrated works, one that is not appreciated enough for its rich themes and unforgiving violence.

5. Uyare(2019)

Writers: Bobby Prakash, Sanjay

Director: Manu Ashokan

Runtime: 2 hours 5 minutes

IMDb Rating: 8/10

Cast: Tovino Thomas, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Asif Ali

Genre: Action/Thriller

Where To Watch: Netflix/Prime

Although Tovino has done multiple films as a lead actor before and after Uyare, it is the ability of Tovino to take the backseat sometimes and let the script run its show that makes him such a valuable asset to the Malayalam Film Industry. Uyare is a phenomenal story of an acid attack survivor, essayed by a brilliant Parvathy Thiruvothu. Tovino acts as the light that guides Parvathy to realize that her dreams are not over yet. It is a memorable film, with powerful messaging that doesn’t come across as melodrama.

