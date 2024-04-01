New Malayalam Movies on OTT: From Mammootty’s Bramayugam, Aattam to Mohanlal’s courtroom drama Neru

Malayalam cinema has always created a benchmark with its nail-biting stories and groundbreaking performances in every different genre. This year is going to be an exceptional achievement for the Malayalam industry as they have created history with films like Bramayugam, Premalu, and Manjummel Boys which are about to hit the OTT platforms soon after their grand run in theaters. Here are some new Malayalam movies on OTT that you can watch with friends and family.

New Malayalam movies on OTT

1. Kaathal- The Core

Rating- 7.5

7.5 Where to watch- Prime Video

Prime Video Cast- Mammootty, Jyotika, Sudhi Kozhikode

Mammootty, Jyotika, Sudhi Kozhikode Genre- Crime/Drama

The plot revolves around Mathew Devassy, a middle-aged guy who reveals his homosexuality to the public. As Mathew prepares for local body elections, his wife, Omana, files for divorce, prompting public scrutiny and conjecture about Mathew's intentions. The film beautifully depicts the concept of love and the journey to acceptance. A highly recommended Malayalam OTT release that should not be missed.

2. Antony

Rating- 6.7

6.7 Where to watch- Prime Video

Prime Video Cast- Joju George, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Chemban Vinod Jose

Joju George, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Chemban Vinod Jose Genre- Action/Drama

Antony is a high-octane drama that examines different topics between a girl named Ann Mary who has a mysterious relationship with Antony, who has become an unbeatable don in Avaran City. The film depicts loyalty, the need for revenge, and the fight to bring happiness into their miserable existence. One of the latest Malayalam movies on OTT that you can watch for a thrilling experience.

3. Neru

Rating- 7.5

7.5 Where to watch- Disney+ Hotstar

Disney+ Hotstar Cast- Mohanlal, Priyamani, Anaswara Rajan

Mohanlal, Priyamani, Anaswara Rajan Genre- Courtroom drama

Neru is the story of a blind girl who becomes the target of a horrific crime committed by a stranger. The film helmed by Jeethu Joseph completely delivers the on-point investigation that later takes turn after Mohanlal enters as a lawyer and tries every possible way to rope in the culprit and seek justice for the sake of humanity.

4. Queen Elizabeth

Rating- 4.4

4.4 Where to watch- Zee5

Zee5 Cast- Meera Jasmine, Saniya Babu, Ramesh Pisharody

Meera Jasmine, Saniya Babu, Ramesh Pisharody Genre- Romance/Drama

The love drama revolves around Elizabeth, an empowered lady who is committed to her professional goals. However, her steady emphasis on her job has ended up resulting in an attitude of arrogance, making her hated by people around her. Despite a lackluster response from viewers, the film captures the attention of many due to its thematic representation of love and support. A Malayalam OTT release to watch with your companions.

5. Malaikottai Vaaliban

Rating- 6.3

6.3 Where to watch- Disney+ Hotstar

Disney+ Hotstar Cast- Mohanlal, Katha Nandi, Danish Sait

Mohanlal, Katha Nandi, Danish Sait Genre- Action/ Adventure

Those who have watched Lijo Jose Pellissery's cinema earlier will find Mohanlal starrer completely different as the plot revolves around a character named Malaikottai Vaaliban, an unbeatable warrior, who travels across numerous terrains alongside Chinna and Ayyanar to fight various opponents.

6. Anweshippin Kandethum

Rating- 7.5

7.5 Where to watch- Netflix

Netflix Cast- Tovino Thomas, Aadhya Prasad, Arthana Binu

Tovino Thomas, Aadhya Prasad, Arthana Binu Genre- Action/ Adventure

The action-thriller film follows Anand, an honest sub-inspector, as he investigates two murder cases. Despite pressure to dismiss the lawsuit against a Christian priest, Anand continues to pursue justice for Lovely Mathan's disappearance. The premise and performances in Tovino Thomas' thriller make for a gripping encounter. A Malayalam OTT release that you should discover.

7. Aattam

Rating- 8.3

8.3 Where to watch- Prime Video

Prime Video Cast- Vinay Forrt, Zarin Shihab, Sudheer Babu

Vinay Forrt, Zarin Shihab, Sudheer Babu Genre- Thriller/Suspense

The plot revolves around a sexual harassment accusation made by the sole actress in a theatrical group against a well-known movie star who has recently joined their team. When a meeting is held, the team members initially encourage the actress until an unknown actor informs her of a possible opportunity to play overseas. The thriller journey is one of the most exciting and engrossing, with mysterious hints around every turn, making it one of the best of the latest Malayalam OTT releases this month.

8. Bramayugam

Rating- 8.0

8.0 Where to watch- Sony LIV

Sony LIV Cast- Mammootty, Arjun Ashokan, Sidharth Bharathan

Mammootty, Arjun Ashokan, Sidharth Bharathan Genre- Horror/Thriller

Bramayugam is undoubtedly one of the most surprising films that came out from the Malayalam industry. The film revolves around a backdrop of the 18th century in which Thevan who is lost in the jungle meets Kudumon Potti who gives him a space in his house. Later, Thevan finds out about a mysterious entity in the house and prepares himself to face the horror that can endanger his life. Bramayugam is a supernatural flick that cannot be everyone’s cup of coffee but for horror fans, it is a visual treat with an astonishing cinematic experience.

9. Thundu

Rating- 5.1

5.1 Where to watch- Netflix

Netflix Cast- Biju Menon, Unnimaya Prasad, Shine Tom Chacko

Biju Menon, Unnimaya Prasad, Shine Tom Chacko Genre- Comedy/Drama

The comedy-drama flick follows the life of a policeman who seeks promotion and advancement to a higher level of authority. Though everything appears to be going well, he encounters someone from his past, which may jeopardize his advancement. This motivates him to take severe steps on his written exam with the assistance of his son, who is infamous in school for cheating on them. Due to the engaging and interesting plot, you can watch this recently released Malayalam movie on OTT with family.

10. Abraham Ozler

Rating- 6.7

6.7 Where to watch- Disney+ Hotstar

Disney+ Hotstar Cast- Jayaram, Mammootty, Arya Salim, Anju Kurian

Jayaram, Mammootty, Arya Salim, Anju Kurian Genre- Comedy/Drama

The premise of the action thriller film revolves around ACP Abraham Ozler, played by Jayaram, a cautiously prepared detective investigating a serial killing case that eventually reveals the relationship of two identities in his own life. The film eventually digs into the depths of the inquiry and the protagonist's issues, adding levels of suspense and interest to the plot. A highly recommended Malayalam OTT release for every cinephile to witness some remarkable performances along with a touch of a classic thriller entertainer.

Conclusion

These were the recently released Malayalam OTT movies that you can explore on various OTT platforms that are filled with every genre that a movie lover wants to explore.