VIDEO: Ram Charan heads to Mumbai after attending Anant Ambani's pre-wedding gala

After a busy few days at the grand pre-wedding gala of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, Ram Charan was papped at the Airport recently as he headed off to Mumbai to attend the opening ceremony, followed by the inaugural match of the Indian Street Premier League T10.

Ram Charan aced the fashion game as he arrived at the Airport in a comfy all-black look, with a contrasting pair of sneakers. The actor sported black trousers and a loose fit T-shirt, with a black cap and some cool shades serving as accessories.

Ram Charan aces the fashion game in comfy Airport look

Everything you need to know about Game Changer

Ram Charan will next be seen in the film Game Changer, written and directed by Shankar S. The film boasts a stellar cast of Kiara Advani, SJ Suryah, Sunil, Srikanth and others in key roles. Game Changer has been in the works for quite some time now, with fans eagerly awaiting for updates from this Shankar directorial.

According to reports, the highly-awaited song ‘Jaragandi’ from Game Changer is all set to be released on March 27th on the occasion of Ram Charan’s birthday. A snippet of the song, composed by music director Thaman S was previously leaked online.

If everything goes to plan, the film will be released sometime this year. Game Changer has been bankrolled by notable film producer Dil Raju under the SVC banner. Thaman S is composing the music for the film, while S. Thirunavukkarasu has handled the camera work for the film.

Advertisement

Everything you need to know about RC16

Apart from Game Changer, Ram Charan will also be seen in the tentatively titled RC16, written and directed by Buchi Babu Sana of Uppena fame. It marks the second directorial venture of Buchi Babu Sana. The film stars Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role opposite Ram Charan, with Kannada legendary actor Shivarajkumar playing an important role in the film.

RC16 has been bankrolled by Naveen Yerneni and Ravi Shankar under the Mythri Movie Makers banner, with legendary music composer AR Rahman composing the music for the film and Rathnavelu handling the camera work for the movie.

ALSO READ: When RRR actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR bumped into each other at Hyderabad airport