When RRR actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR bumped into each other at Hyderabad airport

Pan-Indian celebrities Ram Charan and Jr NTR are some of the most celebrated actors in the industry. The duo is known for their marvellous performance in RRR helmed by SS Rajamouli which gained them huge popularity worldwide.

Both the stars have also shared many wonderful moments while celebrating festivals together in the presence of family and industry friends. In a recent update, Ram Charan and Jr NTR were recently clicked together at the Hyderabad airport on their way to different locations.

Ram Charan and Jr NTR spotted together at Hyderabad airport

On March 1, a video was shared online in which Ram Charan and Jr NTR were clicked together at the arrival gate of Hyderabad’s Begumpet airport. The duo was seen having a chit-chat together as they made their way into the lounge area.

Ram Charan was accompanied by his wife Upasana Konidela as they were on their way to Jamnagar, Gujarat to attend the 3-day pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Jr NTR , on the other hand, was on his way to Bangalore for a meet and greet session with Rishab Shetty and Prashanth Neel who is collaborating with the actor for his tentatively titled film NTR31.

More about RRR

Roudram Ranam Rudhiram is a fictional story set in the 1920s that is based on the lives of revolutionary freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem played by Ram Charan and Jr NTR, respectively. The film was released theatrically in India on March 25, 2022, and was later released in Japan and US as well. It also featured Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris in supporting roles.

Advertisement

The period-action film made a huge benchmark as renowned music composer MM Keeravani and lyricist Chandrabose won the Oscar for Best Original Song for their sensational song Naatu Naatu. It became the first song from an Indian film as well as an Asian film. Apart from that, RRR also won the Best Foreign Language Film and Best Song awards at the 28th Critics' Choice Awards.

Watch RRR official trailer

Ram Charan’s upcoming films

Ram Charan is currently gearing up for his most-awaited release of 2024 titled Game Changer , helmed by Shankar Shanmugam. It also stars Kiara Advani in the lead roles with Anjali, S. J. Suryah, Jayaram, Sunil, Srikanth, Samuthirakani, and Nassar in pivotal roles.

The Rangasthalam star is also preparing for his next big venture titled RC16, which is an upcoming Telugu language film co-starring Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role and Kannada actor Shivarajkumar in a supporting role. The film has been written and helmed by Buchi Babu Sana and bankrolled by Vriddhi Cinemas and Mythri Movie Makers.

Jr NTR on the work front

Jr NTR will next be seen in the highly-anticipated film Devara: Part 1, written and directed by Koratala Siva. This marks the second collaboration between Jr NTR and Siva, who have worked together before for the power-packed thriller Janatha Garage. Devara also stars Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role along with Saif Ali Khan and Shine Tom Chacko in pivotal roles. The film’s music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander and is slated to be released on October 10, 2024.

ALSO READ: Ram Charan and Upasana clicked with MS Dhoni at Anant Radhika's pre-wedding celebrations