VOTE: From Kamal Haasan’s Thug Life to Rajinikanth’s Vettaiyan; which multi-starrer film are you most excited for?

2024 has been off to a great start in terms of cinema, with excellent films like Captain Miller, Ayalaan, and Lal Salaam, having come out in just the first two months. And the year is only slated to get better from here on out.

This year promises to bring to the audience several multi-starrer films, especially in the Tamil film industry. Starting from the Kamal Haasan starrer Thug Life, to Rajinikanth starrer Vettaiyan, and even Ajith Kumar’s VidaaMuyarchi, the year is stacked with highly anticipated films, which features a star-studded cast. But which one are you most excited for?

Star-studded films coming out in 2024

1. Thug Life

Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam are reuniting after a gap of 37 years, for a gangster thriller named Thug Life. The makers of the film have revealed the film’s star-studded cast which includes Trisha Krishnan, Jayam Ravi, Dulquer Salmaan, Gautham Karthik, Joju George, Aishwarya Lekshmi and more.

2. Vettaiyan

Rajinikanth’s upcoming film with TJ Gnanavel is one of the most anticipated films of 2024. The makers recently revealed that they are done with more than 80% of the shooting. They also revealed the ensemble cast of the film which included Fahadh Faasil, Manju Warrier, Rana Daggubati, Ritika Singh, Amitabh Bachchan and Dushara Vijayan.

3. The Greatest of All Time

Thalapathy Vijay is currently collaborating with Mankatha director Venkat Prabhu for the first time in his career. The film, titled The Greatest of All Time or GOAT, has been one of the most talked about films in 2024. It is understood that the film features Prabhu Deva, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Jayaram, Mic Mohan, Yogi Babu and more in prominent roles.

4. VidaaMuyarchi

Ajith Kumar’s upcoming film with director Magizh Thirumeni, titled VidaaMuyarchi, has been one of the most talked about films of 2024, so far. The film features an ensemble cast including Arjun Sarja, Trisha Krishnan, Arav, Regina Cassandra and more. It is also speculated that Sanjay Dutt will be essaying a prominent role in the film.

5. Kanguva

Suriya is all set to be seen in a totally different avatar in his upcoming fantasy action film helmed by Siva. The film is said to feature Suriya in 6 different roles, as well as Bobby Deol, Disha Patani, Jagapathi Babu, Yogi Babu and many more in prominent roles.

So which one are you most excited for? Show us by casting your vote below!

