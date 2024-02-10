Rajinikanth says ‘no questions on politics’ as he shares updates about Vettaiyan and Thalaivar171 with Lokesh Kanagaraj

In a recent interaction with the media whole arriving from the airport, Superstar Rajinikanth was asked a few questions about his upcoming projects as well as his response to Thalapathy Vijay's political entry with the 'Tamilaka Vetri Kazhagam' party. Read on to find out what the Lal Salaam actor said.

Owing to the recent release of Lal Salaam, which featured Rajinikanth in a sort of extended cameo, the first question that was addressed to the Superstar was about the response to the film. To which, Rajinikanth smiled as he replied "I've heard that the film is being enjoyed by audiences and I'm sure that it will become a huge success. Lyca productions has produced it and Aishwarya has directed the film, congratulations to them."

When asked about the progress of his upcoming film Vettaiyan, the actor replied that about, 80 percent of the shoot is completed. He also revealed that after Vettaiyan, his next project is with director Lokesh Kanagaraj.

On Thalapathy Vijay’s political entry

Apart from the film talk, a journalist also asked for Rajinikanth's response to Thalapathy Vijay entering into politics, to which the actor deftly replied by saying "No questions about politics."

Rajinikanth on the work front

After a great 2023 with the Nelson directed Jailer, Rajinikanth is showing no signs of stopping in 2024 as well. The actor has already featured in Lal Salaam, with many people claiming that Rajinikanth's screen presence as Moideen Bhai was the highlight of the film.

Further, Rajinikanth will be seen in Vettaiyan, directed by T.J Gnanavel of Jai Bhim fame. Subaskaran has produced the film under the Lyca Productions banner, with Anirudh Ravichander composing the music for the film. The first glimpse of Vettaiyan has created quite the intrigue as to what Rajinikanth's role is going to be like.

Apart from Vettaiyan, Rajinikanth will next act under the direction of Lokesh Kanagaraj, for what is an "experimental film" in Lokesh's own words. The film is likely to go on floors after Rajinikanth finishes his commitments with Vettaiyan. The film is expected to release sometime in 2025. There has been a lot of discourse regarding whether Thalaivar171 will be a part of the Lokesh Cinematic Universe or not, but only time will tell.

