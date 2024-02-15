TEMPEST’s Hwarang, Xdinary Heroes’ Gaon and EPEX’s Keum confirmed as Show Champion’s new MC trio

MBC M’s Show Champion is a Korean television program that has weekly show time. It is broadcast live from Ilsan’s Bitmaru Broadcasting Center. Soon, the program will return with its sixth season. And for their latest season, they have aligned a star-studded MC trio.

MBC M’s Show Champion has a new MC trio

According to the latest reports, MBC M confirmed that they have selected TEMPEST’s Hwarang, Xdinary Heroes’ Gaon and EPEX’s Keum Dong Hyun as their MC trio for the year 2024. Last year's MCs were Billlie’s Moon Sua and Tsuki with Woo!ah!’s Nana. The trio bid goodbye to the show on the special 500th episode on November 15.

Know More about Hwarang, Gaon and Keum Dong Hyun: the new MC trio

Hwarang is a member of the K-pop boy band TEMPEST under Yuehua Entertainment. He is the main rapper and main dancer of the group. Kwak Ji Seok, popularly known by his stage name Gaon, is a rapper musician under JYP Entertainment. He is an electric guitar player as well and a part of the Korean rock band Xdinary Heroes. The last of the MBC M’s Show Champion's new MC trio is EPEX’s Keum Dong Hyun a singer and dancer. He is generally referred to as Keum, his stage name. He is the rapper and main dancer of the group. He has also worked as an actor in the dramas Big Mistake and Scripting Your Destiny. Fans are very excited for the three new MCs to take over and can’t wait.

The past MC trio had girl group of Billlie’s Moon Sua and Tsuki with Woo!ah!’s Nana who added their own charm to the show. The production team of the live broadcast show were sad to let go and praised the girls for making the show even brighter. At the same time, the team wished to see them as artists on the show again.

The lineup of the MC trio is sure to increase the audience’s excitement to see them lighting up the stage. The Show Champion from MBC M will return to screens from next week on February 21. So mark your calendars and get ready to see the trio in action.

