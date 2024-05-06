Kind-hearted boy mistakes stranger for homeless; receives unexpected reward from businessman

On one ordinary morning, a simple misunderstanding between a young boy and a businessman resulted in a touching exchange that warmed the hearts of everyone involved.

By Sakina Kaukawala
  • 9-year-old Kelvin mistakes businessman Matt Busbice for homeless, offers him a dollar
  • Touched by Kelvin's kindness, Busbice invites him for a snack and rewards him with a shopping spree

In a heartwarming display of generosity and goodwill, a young boy's simple act of kindness led to an unexpected encounter with a local businessman, resulting in a touching moment that won many hearts as per a CBS News report. 

A simple gesture of generosity 

It all started one morning when Matt Busbice, owner of BuckFeather sporting goods store in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, was unexpectedly moved by the actions of a young boy named Kelvin Ellis Jr. After a false fire alarm in his condo complex, Busbice went out for a cup of coffee and ran into Kelvin, who approached him with a clenched fist. “I started to slowly open my eyes, and there's a kid coming at me, about my height,” he said. 

Busbice was expecting a confrontation when Kelvin opened his hand to reveal a single dollar bill, surprising him. Kelvin, mistaking Busbice for homeless, offered him the dollar with a heartfelt gesture: "'If you're homeless, here's a dollar,'" he said. Busbice was deeply moved by Kelvin's simple act of kindness, which he saw as a profound display of empathy and compassion. Kelvin said, "…I always wanted to help a homeless person, and I finally had the opportunity." 

A reward for kindness 

Busbice responded to Kelvin's gesture by inviting the young boy for a snack and later connecting with Kelvin's father. Busbice was touched by Kelvin's generosity and decided to reward him with a shopping spree at his store, BuckFeather. Kelvin was given 40 seconds to choose whatever he wanted, including a new bike. 

While the shopping trip was a pleasant surprise for Kelvin, what truly mattered to him was the satisfaction of assisting someone in need. "Joy, because I helped someone," Kelvin said, expressing the satisfaction that comes with giving. "Give something away, and you feel like you've got a lot of things from it," he said. 

In a world fraught with cynicism and self-interest, the actions of a young boy like Kelvin serve as a shining example of the positive impact that even a small act of kindness can make. Busbice aptly puts it, "If you give, you're actually going to get more out of that." This touching story inspires to embody the spirit of generosity and empathy in their own lives, resulting in a ripple effect of goodwill that has the potential to change the world for the better.

Know more about Matt Busbice:

What is BuckFeather?
BuckFeather is a sporting goods store owned by Matt Busbice. It offers a variety of outdoor and sports-related products.
Why did Matt Busbice reward Kelvin Ellis Jr.?
Matt Busbice was deeply moved by Kelvin's gesture of kindness and wanted to reward him for his generosity and compassion.
