Bollywood Newswrap, May 6: Kareena Kapoor Khan's Poo reaction to Ibrahim Ali Khan’s PICS with Charles Leclerc; Arshad Warsi updates about Munna Bhai 3

On the sixth day of May 2024, we were filled with a lot of top news from the Bollywood industry. Kareena Kapoor Khan won the hearts as she praised Ibrahim Ali Khan's pictures with Charles Leclerc in her Poo style to Arshad Warsi opened up about the possibility of Munna Bhai 3, several news made headlines today.

If you have missed any, revisit today's top Bollywood news that made it to the Top section.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news of May 6, 2024

1. Kareena Kapoor Khan reacts as Ibrahim Ali Khan poses with Charles Leclerc from F1 Miami Grand Prix

Ibrahim Ali Khan dropped a series of pictures from his experience at the Miami Grand Prix. He posed with Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc and shared a candid moment with him. Reacting to his post, Kareena Kapoor Khan used the iconic dialogue of her character Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and wrote, "Tumhara koi haq nahin banta ke tum itne handsome lago."

2. Arshad Warsi on Munna Bhai 3

In an interview with Mid-Day, Arshad Warsi was asked about the possibility of Munna Bhai 3. The actor said that Vidhu Vinod Chopra wants to make it, and Rajkumar Hirani also wants it to be made. "Sanjay Bhai also wants to do it, and I will do it too. But the film is not being made yet," he shared. "Now, a lot of time has passed. I told Raju that whatever begins also has an end. Looks like we left the Munna Bhai film franchise on interval. Everyone is impatient because it is not over yet. Munna Bhai series needs to end," added Arshad.

3. Priyanka Chopra talks about her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas

Speaking to India Today, Priyanka Chopra opened up about her motherhood phase and how she’s carrying forward the advice her mother Madhu Chopra gave her. She shared, “I think children are not born to us, they are born through us to have their own lives. And that's how my parents raised me and my mom raised me. And, you know, she always said that I'm your safe space. That's what I want to be for Malti, her safe space, and let her do whatever she wants.”

4. Ranbir Kapoor receives a special gift from his fan

In the video on Instagram, we can see a female fan coming to Ranbir Kapoor and handing him a big portrait of his daughter Raha Kapoor. They also posed together with the gift.

5. Abhishek Bachchan joins Housefull 5

In a statement to the media, Abhishek Bachchan called Housefull one of his favorite comedy franchises and said that it feels like returning home. He added, “It's always been a great pleasure to work with Sajid Nadiadwala. I am looking forward to having mad fun on the sets with my fellow actors, Akshay and Riteish."

