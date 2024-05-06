Jigra actor Vedang Raina drops PICS from Kashmir vacation; rumored GF Khushi Kapoor is all hearts

Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina stepped into Bollywood with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies last year in 2023. Since then, the rumors of their blossoming romance have been the talk of the town. The two have always maintained being just ‘good friends’, however, the duo is often seen grabbing eyeballs on their public outings and social media PDAs.

Now, yet again, Vedang Raina dropped several endearing pictures from his vacation in Kashmir while his rumored GF Khushi Kapoor was all hearts.

Vedang Raina drops glimpses from his Kashmir vacations

Today, on May 6, a while back, Vedang Raina took to his Instagram handle and dropped a carousel of images from his vacation in Kashmir. A total of eight pictures in the post encapsulate bewitching glimpses of the ethereal beauty of Mother Nature, along with a few pictures and videos of Jigra actor enjoying them. “the most beautiful place in the world. Orzuv Durkut,” he wrote in the caption followed by a white heart emoji.

The first picture features a selfie of Vedang sporting a black beanie with a matching t-shirt and leather jacket, followed by a captivating panoramic photo of mountains surrounded by trees and white sky. One of the videos also shows Vedang Raina enjoying snowfall, while the post concludes with another selfie.

Take a look:

Rumored GF Khushi Kapoor reacts

Soon after the post was shared, Vedang’s rumored GF Khushi Kapoor was quick to react to the post as she dropped white hearts while Zoya Akhtar dropped a red heart.

Rumored lovebirds Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina twin in black

Last night, on May 5, the rumored lovebirds Khushi and Vedang were seen leaving the house of The Archies director Zoya Akhtar. In the video, one could see Vedang letting Khushi leave first as he walked behind her. After that, the rumored couple was seen getting into the same car. Both of them wore black outfits and they smiled at the paparazzi before leaving.

Take a look:

Vedang Raina and Khushi Kapoor's work front

Vedang will be seen in Vasan Bala’s much-awaited Jigra co-starring Alia Bhatt. The film is backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions along with Alia Bhatt's Eternal Sunshine Productions. Furthermore, the film is scheduled to hit the theaters later this year on September 27.

Khushi Kapoor on the other hand will be next seen in Naadaniyaan alongside Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan.

